Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Digital transformation isn’t all about technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

'Digital transformation is not about technology, it's about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems and they prefer that solution to the old solution, and that's all there is to it.' - Jo Caudron and Dado Van Peteghem

There are a lot of definitions of 'digital transformation' out there, but this quote from Digital Transformation: A model to master digital disruption (2014) is one of my favorites because it takes the emphasis off of tools (digital technologies) in favor of outcomes, and doesn't get bogged down in consultant-speak.

To be sure, digital technologies enable change in that they make possible what had previously been impossible, such as working effectively away from the office, so you could argue that they drive change. But technology in and of itself doesn't drive meaningful change, as many IT professionals who have seen purposeless tech initiatives go nowhere can attest.

What really drives enterprise transformation is a collective will or mindset, along with the right skill sets and processes, according to Jason Averbook, author of HR from Now to Next: Reimagining the Workplace of Tomorrow.

'There are hundreds of enterprise solutions available on the market, but they won't change anything unless the workforce changes with it,' he said in a keynote speech at a recent HR conference.

Averbook identifies four 'pillars' to building a future-ready workplace. And while technology is on the list, it's dead last in importance. As HRM Asia reports, Averbook gives 'mindset' ('the willingness and enthusiasm for digital endeavors across the organization') a weight of 45% in terms of its value in preparing enterprises for change. He gives people and processes ('strategies for communicating and effecting change') each a weight of 25%, but accords technology only 10%.

While Averbook's focus is HR, his analysis holds up across the various departments of any enterprise - though IT itself needs to devote time and effort into making the technology tools work as intended.

The lesson for enterprise leaders who want to embrace digital transformation, then, is first to develop and communicate a vision of what digital transformation can do for the organization and for employees. Who wouldn't want to be on board with a strategy that will make them more productive and their jobs easier and more flexible? Win the mindset war, and you've got an army of digital transformers who will eagerly collaborate on choosing the best processes and tools.

Has your enterprise cultivated a digital transformation mindset?

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 16:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44pXEROX : New Xerox Brenva HD options boost output, flexibility and applications
AQ
06:43pPHARNEXT : David Stout joins Pharnext’s Board of Directors
PU
06:43pTAU CAPITAL : Posting of Shareholder Circular and Notice of EGM
PU
06:42pNANOFLEX POWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41pAPT is Leading the 4G Charge in Taiwan with Airspan’s AirUnity
BU
06:40pSAXON ENERGY SERVICE : SECURE Energy Services Announces October 2018 Dividend
AQ
06:40pGlobal Electric Water Heater Market 2018-2022| Water Heater with an LCD Screen and Built-in Water Sensor to Gain Traction| Technavio
BU
06:40pIPSOS : successfully launches an inaugural 300 million bond issue
GL
06:40pSEGO RESOURCES : 2018 Phase 1 Drilling Expands Mineralized Footprint at Miner Mountain
EQ
06:40pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to move assets from London to Frankfurt after Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.