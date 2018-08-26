Log in
DXC Technology : Enterprise mobility — the future of work has arrived

08/26/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Note: This article originally appeared in CIO Advisor magazine.

There's no doubt that the technology landscape has shifted dramatically in favour of enterprise mobility over the last few years. Yet, many companies and their decision makers still appear loath to implement a strategy that supports mobility.

In Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), we like to believe that we are early adopters of technology, and for the most part, we are. However, our nation's business leaders are sometimes behind the pace in their willingness to embrace digital disruption and update their company's practices and technology. You need only look at Generation Y entering the workforce. It's likely they possess better technology in their personal domain than they do in the enterprise workplace. This should not be the case.

The turning point for the industry occurred between 12 and 18 months ago, when the scope and opportunity for enterprise mobility really began to take shape. As with any dramatic shift, progress and implementation aren't always plain sailing - the category's dependence on Windows-based devices led to siloes of delivery, and there was a consistent failure to provide a unified experience for customers and employees.

There was a 'default' mindset to overcome as well. For example, a lack of trust in the early adoption phase of BYOD meant that many organisations enforced a very strict set of restrictions, which led in many cases to poor adoption of BYOD and mobility in general.

With great change, however, comes great innovation.

Windows 10 presented itself as a real game-changer when it came to enterprise mobility. It was able to provide us with a modern mobile operating system, which has now become integral in the strategies of many leading technology providers that focus on Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). This shift in approach has, in turn, allowed modern management to become the umbrella that allows us to treat devices and end-points in the same way we develop the ecosystem of the digital workplace.

Unfortunately, the 'digital workplace' remains a concept that business leaders often dismiss, either through overuse of the phrase or due to regarding it as a concept of the future. The essence, however, is this: It is developing technology and people to provide agility and flexibility, which will drive increased collaboration and productivity.

If this isn't something that every business or organisation is trying to achieve, then it certainly needs to be. The old mantra of 'anywhere, anytime' is finally ringing true with ANZ businesses and workforces, and customers and employees are beginning to reap the rewards.

At DXC Technology, we see from our customers a movement away from traditional management models (largely designed for the PC estate) toward implementation of innovative technologies designed to manage the adoption of mobility. IT capabilities need to be delivered as a service in the modern era, through the lens of user simplicity and digital effectiveness.

Digital transformation is, of course, a key component in the overall movement of enterprise mobility, and the focus for DXC Technology is to develop compelling experiences to help drive capabilities and services. It's the simplicity of use for our customers, as well as the increased access to analytics, which is helping to shape our solutions. The insights that can be generated from data in these digital platforms can help to enhance experiences and continue the evolution that we are already observing.

With the growth of enterprise mobility, IT has had to rapidly adapt its processes. No longer will IT consume itself with managing the device; it will instead focus on putting the employee at the centre of the developing ecosystem of consumerised services. This new focus will shift the 'outside-in' approach to a whole new, experience-led approach and drive agility and flexibility - which in turn will lead to greater productivity.

Simply put, organisations must become both nimble and flexible in today's working environment. These two fundamentals will allow companies to both attract talented professionals and to deliver the best service to customers.

The barriers to collaboration are dwindling year-on-year, and there is no longer an excuse for businesses not to adopt an agile way of working. The future of work is already here, and mobility has presented itself as the major frontier for this movement. Mobility is allowing greater delivery and productivity all over ANZ. Enabling and enhancing enterprise mobility is a no-brainer for tomorrow's business leaders striving for success.

[Attachment] Rodney Hobbs is the Chief Technologist at DXC Technology, Australia and New Zealand

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 21:41:02 UTC
