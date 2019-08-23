Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Enterprise success in AI requires committed leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives ideally should start as pilot projects of limited scope. This allows enterprise IT pros and involved employees to learn quickly through trial and error, thus minimizing the impact of mistakes and enabling the creation of best practices for large-scale AI rollouts.

Alas, problems can persist or arise even after an AI initiative is deployed for live use. Over at CIO, contributing writer Maria Korolov lists a half-dozen reasons why AI projects fail, based on a recent IDC survey of global organizations that already are using AI. Five of the six are data-related - a dearth of data, training data bias, data integration issues, data 'drift,' and untouched, unstructured data. (The sixth reason was cultural challenges.)

Yet more than a quarter of IDC survey respondents cite 'a lack of staff and unrealistic expectations for the technology' as major challenges, Korolov writes.

AI skills shortages are an ongoing and unfortunate obstacle across multiple sectors, which enterprises can address successfully only through a comprehensive skills acquisition strategy (educate, recruit, and train) or an unlimited budget (good luck with that!). As far as 'unrealistic expectations,' I'd call that a failure of leadership. A successful AI initiative must be grounded in realistic and measurable objectives; those start at the top.

If I were to guess, I'd say that some unrealistic expectations around AI projects are rooted in uncertainty over purpose and approach. The more precisely you can define both the strategy and the preferred outcomes of an AI implementation, the more likely it is that you will develop more tangible - and thus realistic - expectations. In the AI-driven digital economy, vagueness is a fatal weakness.

So too is faint-heartedness. AI implementation can be messy, 'two steps forward, one step backwards' affairs. Stay the course, learn from your mistakes, and stick it out. Otherwise failure is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aGUOCO : Announcement - Announcement of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 of Subsidiary - GuocoLand Limited
PU
09:58aHENRY BOOT : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
PU
09:58aGUOCO : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - GuocoLand Limited - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GuocoLand Limited - Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) possible major transaction proposed amendments to the terms of public tender in relation to disposal of equity interests in shandong tianhai (2) connected transaction entering into agreement with yong'an heli (3) proposed appointment of non-executive director
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Articles of Association
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 of Subsidiary - GuocoLand Limited
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of proposed issue of new shares under general mandate in relation to juice supply agreement and drinking wine supply agreement
PU
09:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of domestic corporate bonds
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..
5ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group