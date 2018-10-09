DXC Technology : Five reasons why Storage-as-a-Service is the logical next step in your technology transformation

Businesses are juggling an increasingly complex data and IT environment, in which they are faced with overwhelming amounts of data and vast numbers of applications. The situation is so extreme that by 2020 it's expected that more than a trillion apps will be exchanging 58 zettabytes of digital data over 100 billion devices.

Many current on-premises storage environments, with infrastructure that typically has reached the end of its service life, are not sustainable. The result: inefficiencies, the inability to leverage innovative capabilities, poor performance, escalating maintenance costs, underutilized storage capacity and complicated security arrangements. Compounding the problem is the fact that companies are typically spending 70 cents of every dollar on managing their traditional IT environments, leaving little room for investment in next-generation capabilities.

Using a consumption-based private cloud for storage, also known as Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS), opens doors to cost savings, secure and compliant infrastructure, the ability to leverage the latest technologies - such as automation, artificial intelligence and bionics - and a reduction in waste. STaaS can transform your storage environment in five important ways:

Eliminate unused capacity. Typically, companies have tended to overprovision storage capacity because of uncertainty about how much would be needed. While most companies think they use as much as 75% or 80% of capacity, detailed analysis has found that as much as 60% of storage capacity is not used. Although 100% utilization is an unrealistic target, companies should be aiming for 85%. The question you have to ask yourself is, are you willing to pay a slightly higher premium per gigabyte of storage for better utilization? Adopting an agile storage model will show in a somewhat higher per unit cost but opens the way to a comprehensive and flexible service that can result in overall cost reduction opportunities of up to 50%.

The pressure continues to mount on CIOs and other business leaders to embrace digital transformation and the capabilities enabled by AI and other advanced technologies. The challenge, however, is where do you find the resources for this transformation if you're investing 70% of every dollar on managing your traditional IT environment? By reducing your spend by up to 50% through STaaS, you can reinvest in digital technologies and in the resources and skills you need to meet the technology challenges of the future.

Chris Flaesch is General Manager of Hosting Solutions at DXC. He has more than 25 years of experience in information technology and applications software in operations, sales and executive rolls at Oracle and Control Data Corporation. Prior to joining DXC, Chris founded and was the CEO of a successful electronic payments software company, Govolution Inc., which he sold to a private equity firm in 2008. After the sale and until joining DXC he worked as an operations executive for a number of private equity and venture capital firms within their portfolio companies.

Kristen Sawyer is Storage Services Offering Owner at DXC. She has over 12 year's experience in project/program management from her time in the Delivery Organization. Currently her role consists of creating and enhancing offering products in the Cloud and Platform Service offering family under Hosting Solutions, a global team that focuses on transform to hybrid infrastructure and making the most of legacy infrastructure.