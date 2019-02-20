DXC Technology : How to get more business value from your cloud investment

Is your organization looking to get more business value from its investments in the cloud? Join the club. While there's no universal approach for moving to the cloud, there are many proven ways to get the most value.

These include approaching the cloud not as a technology move, but as a business decision. This makes sense because moving to the cloud is more than just an IT change. It's also focused on what's possible for the business.

For example, one of our clients, the CIO of a medical-devices maker, was great at meeting typical IT metrics - run rate, good net costs - but when his company entered a new market in South America, its product licensing was delayed by six months. Fortunately, the client had previously moved to the cloud. That gave the firm enough agility and savings to absorb the impact.

In fact, cloud is often the answer for enterprises driven to rethink how they do IT in face of competitive pressure, in part because it also facilitates how they build services by adopting

DevOps and Agile methodologies. Getting developers to work more closely with operations teams is one of the easier places to start. Next, start doing projects in a more agile way. That might mean changing from traditional project management to team-based approaches. These have product managers and designers working more closely with the business.

Think - then think again

Another way to get more value from your investments in cloud is to rethink how work gets done. Moving to a hybrid cloud environment will give you a great opportunity to look across the entire operating model with fresh eyes. The cloud is a lot more than just a new technology to provide the same services with the same controls. It's a way to free your organization from such old constraints as incompatible code, static operating models and rigid services.

But as organizations start their journey to the cloud many discover what makes their organization uniquely competitive are applications running on decades-old mainframes, which aren't going away quickly. One way out is to slowly encapsulate these legacy systems. Some will stay on premises while others move to the cloud.

This will require the organization to adopt a hybrid approach to data management. That includes enabling data services with APIs. That way, the organization can selectively throttle the legacy as it builds new systems. This isn't a Big Bang approach, but rather a slow and steady march forward. Indeed, IT will deliver the most value over time by integrating infrastructure, applications and data in small, bite-sized chunks.

Planning to plan

Getting full value from the cloud also requires excellent planning for full follow-through. For example, that might mean balancing a large-scale cloud adoption with new work on services that remain on premises. That was the case for one of our clients, a major travel company. It found that after moving to the cloud, older legacy services were causing the worst disruptions which it could now focus on.

And because moving to the cloud is a journey, not a sprint, it's vital that you commit for the long haul. The work will pay off, but only if the job is finished completely. Many organizations start their cloud journeys excited over all the new services they can add. That's fine. But these organizations must also keep track of older services that will need to be carefully spun down in a specific order.

Finally, work with a partner. When it comes to moving to the cloud, there's no need to go solo. A cloud expert can help your organization develop a path to hybrid IT and hybrid cloud blueprint. You'll get more business value from the cloud, and in less time, than you could alone.

Follow these best practices, and start transforming your cloud technology into business value.

[Attachment] Sukhi Gill is vice president and chief technology officer, cloud and platform services, at DXC Technology.