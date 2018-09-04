DXC Technology : Is your HR organization ready for digital transformation?

It's not just work itself that's changing. HR is, as well. Once considered an important but strictly back office function, today HR is expected to provide leadership, deliver insight, and execute strategy. It's all part of corporate digital transformation efforts worldwide, where automation and AI are changing how every organization, department, and employee manage work.

And yet for HR, this transformation is far more than simply automating routine processes. It's instead a monumental shift in focus, what Deloitte considers a transition from integrating talent management to 'building the organization of the future.' This means not only helping employees adapt to and thrive in a digital environment, but ensuring HR itself can leverage new tools and technologies to radically transform human capital management.

How can organizations accelerate this transformation journey? By focusing on these four key actions, all designed to increase agility, nurture innovation, and enable leadership within HR teams:

1. Updating HR operating models

The old HR operating model was focused on maintaining hierarchy, a strict organizational chart with traditional paths to leadership roles. In contrast, the new HR model focuses on nurturing a network of highly skilled, continuously trained employee experts. According to Deloitte, the most significant question in the workplace is no longer, 'For whom do you work?' but 'With whom do you work?'

The networked model makes better use of employee passion and skills. However, navigating this model also requires increased transparency and real-time insight-capabilities that are only accessible through modern HR technology. The right tools can help HR teams leverage the power of a networked organization.

Get started by:

Aligning your strategic workforce vision to a technology roadmap.

Linking IT investments with proposed business impact.

Creating a blueprint for how both custom and turn-key technologies can be used. Don't be afraid to use a mix of both to better align technology with your workforce objectives.

2. Keeping pace with technology

Leveraging technology effectively is key to making the new model of HR effective and sustainable. However, it's not enough to merely implement new tools-HR must also be able to keep pace as those tools change. A technology roadmap is just that: a map. To be effective, it must be updated as frequently as the terrain. For HR teams, this means being alert and aware of new solutions, as well as maximizing existing ones, as HR goals and initiatives change both internally and externally.

Organizations can do so more efficiently by not just leveraging the right technology, but the right services. External consultants, whether through a platform vendor itself or a third party, can increase optimization, drive adoption, improve access to analytics, and ensure HCM solutions are both scalable and strategic.

Get started by identifying services and/or consultants who:

Have strong relationships with your existing HCM platform providers.

Can demonstrate long-term experience-and deep expertise-in the HCM field.

Offer full and seamless integration of a variety of tools with many different platforms.

3. Maximizing cost efficiencies

Digital transformation isn't just about increasing workforce efficiency. It's also designed to maximize cost efficiencies within HR. Technology that offers AI capabilities and streamlines routine activities enables HR teams to focus more on analysis, strategy, and forecasting.

For example, automating key parts of the recruiting and on-boarding processes not only saves time and money, but enables the collection and use of real-time data. This data, in turn, guides HR in determining to best use of existing resources in service of the organization.

Get started by:

Optimizing your HCM applications. While many cloud-based platforms are easy to use, they're not all easy to manage. Organizations can improve efficiency and save money by transforming platform management through one-time or ongoing consulting services.

Building automation into regular HR tasks and across the employee lifecycle. Automating routine activities, such as those found in recruiting and onboarding, save time, increase HR insight, and enable powerful, real-time insight and better decision making.

4. Improving people engagement.

Every HR team knows the why of employee engagement. Yet not everyone realizes that, along with organizational structures and technology, the how of engagement has changed. It's no longer sufficient to offer a class or two a year, the anniversary lunch, or even more frequent feedback.

Engaging employees today requires a comprehensive, flexible hire-to-retire plan, one designed for each employee. In transitioning from a hierarchical organization to a more networked one, HR must also be able to effectively and efficiently align employee career goals with those of the organization. This requires more transparency, real-time data, and a user-friendly platform.

Start driving greater employee engagement by:

Creating a consistent, consumer-like user experience across every platform.

Leveraging data and people analytics to tailor platforms to different workforce segments, geographies, skill levels, and career plans.

Taking the 'have to' out of employee-based HR activities by making HCM invisible: Seamlessly integrate HR tasks within employee workflows, rely on gamification to make even compliance interesting, and use technology to put learning in the hands of the workforce.

Focusing on these four key actions will help keep HR out in front of the transformative measures that are reshaping digital organizations.

For more information on how DXC Technology can help your organization accelerate your HR transformation, go to dxc.technology/eca

[Attachment] Kristan Evans is the HCM go-to-market lead for DXC's Enterprise and Cloud Apps offerings. She has worked in the HR technology industry for the past 15 years, with a focus on talent management solutions. She lives in Tampa, FL.