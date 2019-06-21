Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Making meetings work for you and your project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 06:10am EDT

I can remember very clearly the worst meeting I was ever involved in. A 'flagship' municipal project with the potential to bring world admiration to a city.

This new project needed new IT systems. So 44 of us sat in a room together - architects, engineers, program and project managers, business analysts, change managers, release managers, developers, administrators. No one knew what the next step was. No one knew the scope of the program, or the timescales, or the fundamentals, or the costs and benefits. The only thing we knew was that 'it had to be done.' But, of course, nothing was done. 44 people wasted two hours of their time … on a major infrastructure project, that was essential for a city's future!

Has a similar thing ever happened to you?

Meetings can take up half of a senior executive's working week. That's way too much. We, as project managers, can help alleviate this problem. It starts with a change in mindset. We need to be conscious of the costs of an employee's time, and this concern needs to be conveyed to project staff at every level.

Andy Grove, founder and ex-CEO of Intel, had fierce views on the cost of a meeting. 'Just as you would not permit a fellow employee to steal a piece of office equipment, you shouldn't let anyone walk away with the time of his fellow managers,' he said.

There is also a great tool from the Harvard Business Review - that enables you to put a price on each meeting you hold.

We can inject further discipline into the scheduling of meetings by looking at the approach of 3G Capital. Their zero-based budgeting concept doesn't allow for new meetings unless an older, previously arranged meeting is cancelled.

This ensures that the team is aware of the costs of a meeting.

Other ideas to regulate meetings and ensure their maximum productivity include:

  • Reduce the meeting length by half,
  • Set a maximum number of participants per meeting
  • End meetings fast if the productive part has come to an end.
  • Enforce the start-time and attendance on-time
  • Ensure the meeting is prepared for, if not, then postpone
  • Ensure there is an agenda - no agenda, no meeting
  • Ensure every meeting has an objective - no objective, no meeting
  • Ensure meetings don't just happen - they have endorsement, and everyone knows why they are there

Now, as for the best meeting I've ever attended -it was a 'Go / No Go' meeting, scheduled for an hour. The stakeholders were briefed, management was briefed, the team was briefed. An information pack was sent beforehand, an agenda was prepared. Attendees were confirmed.

And the result? A scheduled hour-long meeting took 5 minutes and a 'Go' decision was reach, much to the benefit of the business.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 10:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PR
06:13aNATIONAL GRID : UK Zero-Carbon Electricity Overtakes Fossil Fuels for First Time
DJ
06:13aHOMEFED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aAIR CHINA : launches direct flight between Beijing and French Riviera
RE
06:10aAVIC INTERNATIONAL MARITIME : Update Announcement
PU
06:10aNEXTDC : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG
PU
06:10aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Making meetings work for you and your project
PU
06:10aAMERICAN FINANCE TRUST : Announces Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
PU
06:10aHALMA : Annual Financial Report
PU
06:10aSANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Extends Due Date Short-Term US$2.3 Million Loan and Agrees to Increased Issuance of Loan Bonus Warrants
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
3UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About