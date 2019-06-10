DXC Technology : Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

News Release -- June 10, 2019

TYSONS, Va., June 10, 2019 - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named DXC Technology to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. DXC garnered the No. 3 position on this year's list, moving up from the No. 10 position on the CRN 2018 Solution Provider 500 list.

DXC leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company counts leading companies in automotive, healthcare, insurance and travel & transportation among its nearly 6,000 clients globally.

'We are honored to once again be recognized as part of the CRN Solution Provider 500 and to rank in the No. 3 position,' said Mike Lawrie, DXC's chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'DXC continues to build on its unique value proposition as a leading IT service provider, helping to lead clients to a digital future.'

'The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,' said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. 'Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.'

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

