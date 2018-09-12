Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 12:12am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Common stock dispositions made pursuant to a 10b5-1 Plan.

  • 2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $91 to $91.34, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.

3. Amount reported includes unvested Restricted Stock Units and vested, unreleased Career Shares.

Remarks:

William L. Deckelman, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact Date

09/11/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38aOPKO HEALTH INC. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - OPK
AC
01:37aOSISKO METALS : Appoints a new board member
PU
01:35aSEARS : Ocala Kmart distribution center for sale, doors to stay open
AQ
01:33aATARI : New video game, electronics store opens in Lima
AQ
01:31aSUBARU : Highway 12 car crash near Cottage Grove shut down portions of westbound lanes
AQ
01:30aCentral Petroleum Limited Latest Company Presentation
AW
01:29aBELL CANADA : announces re-opening of Series US-1 Notes
PR
01:29aBCE : Bell Canada announces re-opening of Series US-1 Notes
AQ
01:28aWELLS FARGO : Judge blocks U.S. fund's lawsuit against Wells Fargo over 'vol-mageddon'
RE
01:28aCOCA COLA : swoop for Costa Coffee will cut its exposure to sugar and plastic bottles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : U.S. to probe India's Mahindra over Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint
3SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
4MINERVA SA : MINERVA : Material Fact - Private Capital Increase
5FITBIT : Your Friends Can Make or Break Your Health Goals. Here’s Why

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.