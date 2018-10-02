DXC Technology : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

1. Common stock dispositions made pursuant to a 10b5-1 Plan.

2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $93.59 to $94.455, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnotes (2) and (4) to this Form 4.

3. Amount reported includes unvested Restricted Stock Units and vested, unreleased Career Shares.

4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $93.52 to $94.03, inclusive.

10/01/2018

10/01/2018

