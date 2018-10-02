Log in
DXC Technology : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

0
10/02/2018 | 06:57am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Common stock dispositions made pursuant to a 10b5-1 Plan.

  • 2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $93.59 to $94.455, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnotes (2) and (4) to this Form 4.

  • 3. Amount reported includes unvested Restricted Stock Units and vested, unreleased Career Shares.

  • 4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $93.52 to $94.03, inclusive.

Remarks:

William L. Deckelman, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact Date

10/01/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 04:56:02 UTC
