DXC Technology : The highest-paying tech jobs in 2019

03/26/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Want to make at least $200,000 a year as a technology professional? You can! That is, if you can land one of the 11 jobs listed by hiring firm Mondo in its 2019 Mondo Tech Salary Guide.

Also, you need to be a good negotiator because $200,000 is at or near the top end for most of these positions. Still, these are the highest-paying tech jobs in 2019 (including the average salary range):

  • CTO/CIO ($175,000 - $300,000)
  • Chief Information Security Officer ($175,000 - $275,000)
  • Demandware Developer ($127,500 - $237,500)
  • Solutions Architect ($155,000 - $220,000)
  • IoT Solutions Architect ($140,000 - $210,000)
  • Data Architect ($145,000 - $210,000)
  • Salesforce Solution Architect ($145,500 - $210,500)
  • Database Architect ($145,000 - $200,000)
  • Project Manager ($75,000 - $200,000)
  • AI Developer ($120,000 - $200,000)
  • Machine Learning Engineer ($120,500 - $200,000)

Two categories worth exploring further are emerging technologies and security. Along with IoT Solutions Architect above, the following emerging tech jobs pay extremely well:

  • IoT Software Engineer ($100,000 - $175,000)
  • VR Engineer ($100,500 - $160,500)
  • Mixed Reality Developer ($100,000 - $160,000)

While only one security position (CISO) cracked the top 11, other IT security jobs still offer excellent salaries:

  • Manager, Information Security ($120,000 - $185,000)
  • Application Security Engineer ($120,000 - $182,500)
  • Network Security Engineer ($115,000 - $172,500)
  • Cybersecurity Engineer ($110,000 - $165,000)

Even better for IT security pros, there aren't enough of you. Mondo projects a shortfall of 3.5 million IT security professionals by 2021. Research group Foot Partners says the 'shocking dearth' of experienced cyber security professionals could plague enterprises for years.

'Chief Security Officers are desperate for qualified talent to determine whether or not there's been an attack, to identify root cause, and to figure out what information has been exposed,' Foote says in its Q4 2018 IT Skills and Certification Pay Index.

Hear that? CSOs are 'desperate' for security talent. That means bidding wars and higher salaries. It also means opportunities for workers who want to get on an IT security career track. Many enterprises find it easier and less expensive to train employees with adaptable skill sets for critical positions than to recruit from outside.

Technologies change, but security will always remain important. That's worth remembering as you plan your tech career.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 15:54:07 UTC
