DXC Technology : Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

3rd Quarter FY 2019 Earnings Presentation

February 7, 2019

Mike Lawrie

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Key messages

Revenue of $5.18B - up $165M sequentially

Strong double-digit YoY growth in Digital revenue with a book-to-bill of 2.1x

Q3 non-GAAP EPS(1)of $2.23

Adjusted EBIT margin of 16.2% - up 160 basis points YoY

Continuing to invest in Digital assets and capabilities, including the planned acquisition of Luxoft

1Excludes restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and tax adjustment