Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : What does Microsoft's move mean for passwords?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 11:59am EDT

The FIDO Alliance (Fast Identity Online Alliance) recently awarded Microsoft Hello, Microsoft's Windows facial recognition system, FIDO2 certification. With this certification, Windows devices can use biometrics - such as facial recognition, fingerprint, or FIDO2 security keys - to authenticate to devices.

While this news is Microsoft focused, it's part of a broader push to depreciate the reliance on passwords for online authentication. FIDO2 is a set of authentication standards that enable biometric logins to applications and websites. The long-term hope is that biometric authentication proves to be more secure than passwords and thereby makes users less susceptible to phishing attacks, stolen passwords through keystroke loggers and other frequent attacks.

In the Microsoft Hello FIDO2 certification press announcement, Yogesh Mehta, group manager leading the crypto, identity and authentication Azure Core OS wrote: 'No one likes passwords (except hackers). People don't like passwords because we have to remember them. As a result, we often create passwords that are easy to guess-which makes them the first target for hackers trying to access your computer or network at work.'

That's certainly all true. And it's why the move to rid passwords from the authentication process is welcomed by many, and won't stop with Microsoft's efforts. Back in 2015, The FIDO Alliance contributed its FIDO 2.0 specifications to the the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to develop what's called WebAuthn. WebAuthn enables users to authenticate to websites, services, and mobile apps using an authenticator other than a password.

This means browsers and websites that don't already will be able to support biometric authentication.

As for the recent Microsoft announcement, Microsoft users should be able to use Windows Hello to log onto Office 365, Outlook, Skype and other Microsoft services.

Does this mean we are on the brink of a universe free of passwords? Not anytime soon.

First, all enterprises would have to embrace the FIDO2 standard and its various implementations. Second, all of these systems enable backup authentication systems, and Windows Hello is no different. And these backup authenticators are typically what? You got it: passwords. Windows Hello allows users to use a PIN as its backup authenticator. While many users will be using their face to authenticate to their devices, they will still have a password lurking in the background.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 15:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pGENPACT : Cora AI Engines Help Companies Accelerate AI Adoption
AQ
12:21pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:20pCANNAPHARMARX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MDA, a Maxar Company, Announces Successful Launch of Canada's RADARSAT Constellation Mission
BU
12:19pGARMIN : What Should You Eat to Ease PMS?
PU
12:19pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
12:19pWAL MART STORES : Jennifer Garner and Walmart Team Up to Inspire Acts of Kindness
PU
12:16pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to invest $150 million to boost heavy-duty pickup truck production
RE
12:16pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to invest $150 million to boost heavy-duty pickup truck production
RE
12:16pYandex's self-driving car hits the streets of Tel Aviv
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty
5TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About