DXC Technology : Why we're awarding innovation and experimentation

03/18/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Business is changing fast. Companies are looking to rapidly scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms and deeper integration of enterprise processes. Leaders will master information flows and data markets. They will need to innovate to survive and thrive.

A key aspect of digital innovation today is having a culture of experimentation. Teams need to be able to try new approaches quickly, learn from them and share their learnings. Experimentation needs to be expected - and respected.

However, many organizations have become so performance-driven that the only thing they will accept is a win. That discourages people from taking chances and sharing their failings.

Organizations need to make experimenting safe. Learnings - from success and also from failure - should be shared. What are the root causes of problems? How were they fixed? That's valuable, especially as you need to move faster.

One way to do this is by awarding innovation. This inspires a culture that is not afraid to experiment.

Our annual Awards for Technical Excellence help drive culture change by recognizing innovation and experimentation at DXC Technology. The awards highlight world-class solutions that are helping enterprises rapidly achieve their desired business outcomes - from autonomous driving to financial inclusion to transformed clinician-patient experiences.

Technology has always evolved, but now it seems to evolve faster every year. We must reward innovation and experimentation, even if that means occasional failure. Failing faster is all part of becoming a genuine learning organization and fostering innovation broadly.

[Attachment] Dan Hushon, DXC Technology's senior vice president and chief technology officer, drives innovation strategy and growth for the company's solutions and ensures technology excellence. He is responsible for defining DXC's long-term technology strategy and vision, and advocating for that vision with customers. @DanHushon

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:14:07 UTC
