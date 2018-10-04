Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Would you trust orders from a robot at work?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

For all the concerns people have expressed about robots taking over the workplace, a new survey makes it clear that most of us are ready to place our trust (and maybe our fate!) in the hands of our algorithmic overlords.

Data from Oracle and research firm Future Workplace shows that 93 percent of respondents would trust orders from a robot at work. Presuming that most of those people would follow the robot's orders, this raises a big question: How can you really know that the robot ordering you around is actually that robot?

This is not an idle question. As I wrote in August, voice assistants and chatbots can be hacked and taken over. Why, then, couldn't a supervising robot be hacked by a bad actor?

It's not as if you ever have to wonder whether the boss you see in the office every day has had his or her mind taken over by a brain hacker. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machines, though, don't have faces attached to them, so who's to say what's behind a computer voice? On the other hand, employees who challenge and question every order tend not to remain employed, so most are likely to do as they're told, whether the voice is human or not.

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley last spring discovered vulnerabilities in home voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant that allow hackers to issue commands that are undetectable to humans. Commands can include making payments, sending messages and making phone calls. From there it's a short step to taking over the 'voice' of a voice assistant without the human owner ever knowing. Transplant that scenario to the workplace, and some crazy things can happen.

If we're going to have robots making decisions and issuing orders in the workplace, there needs to be a way to secure and authenticate these AI-driven technologies. That's going to take another level of AI and machine learning, including pattern recognition, natural language processing and automation. It won't be easy, but it will be necessary.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Why Ronaldo will miss Portugal's autumn internationals
AQ
03:10pNATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE CORPORATION : Commences Legal Action Seeking to Lift PROMESA Litigation Stay to Allow for the Appointment of a PREPA Receiver for the Protection of Customers and Creditors
BU
03:10pBAI : Announces New Experiences at BAI : Beacon 2018
BU
03:10pPROJECT44 : Extends Advanced Visibility Platform with New Truckload Capabilities
BU
03:10pBRIGHTREE : Launches Brightree :CARE App for Home Health and Hospice Aides
BU
03:10pUPDATED : White Shark Announces Integration with Interactive Brokers
GL
03:09pNOVOCURE : Announces 55 Presentations at European Association of Neuro-Oncology Meeting 2018
BU
03:09pGlobal Banana Flour Market 2018-2022 | Use of Banana Flour in Baking Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
03:09pINTD CANN : Empower Clinics Announces US Distribution Agreement with Integrated Cannabis Company
BU
03:09pZENDESK : ShipStation Announces Integration With Zendesk Support Software
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Nordea says it is not under money-laundering investigation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.