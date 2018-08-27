Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : Your workforce should be re-skilled, not replaced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

Intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and neural networks already are a part of many enterprises and are expected to radically transform the workplace.

But a survey of enterprise leaders at MIT Technology Review's recent EmTech Next conference shows that more than half of organizations aren't adequately prepared for a future in which machines work alongside humans. Forty-two percent of respondents said their enterprises have conducted limited preparation for the future of work, with nearly 9% saying their organizations are completely unprepared. Roughly 46% said their enterprises were prepared (21%), well-prepared (22%), or very well-prepared (3%).

What accounts for the high percentage of organizations that are poorly prepared or totally unprepared for finding the right balance of smart technology and human skills? It's probably a combination of short-sighted management, budget constraints that limit new initiatives, and a belief that changes in their specific industry will be minor and manageable.

Oh well, someone has to occupy the back end of the Bell Curve! Yet what if an enterprise wants to up its game? What should it do? Asked what the one thing their organizations should focus on today to 'meet the challenges of the future of work,' 43% of survey respondents chose up-skilling or re-skilling the capabilities of their workforce.

This is good news for employees, as well as the organizations willing to make (and benefit from) this investment in their workforce.

Lagging far back were 'building technological fluency within your workforce to adapt to the changes in AI and robotics' (21%), building an augmented workforce where humans and machines work together (15%), adapting to different talent models such as gig workers and crowd-sourcing (11%), and impending talent shortage and consequences on your workforce (10%).

Even these, though, indicate that enterprise thought leaders understand the crucial role employees have in leveraging technology to meet the strategic goals of the organization. For employees with a willingness to be adaptable and trainable, this means opportunities.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 12:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pTIDAL ROYALTY CORP : . and CannaRoyalty Corp. Agree to Terms On Purchase of AltMed Royalty and Equity
AQ
02:51pALLSTATE : to Buy InfoArmor for $525 Million Cash
DJ
02:51pPULSE OIL CORP. : Announces Successful Phase One Completion of the Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery Modelling Project
PR
02:51pScythian Biosciences Closes Acquisition of MMJ Colombia Partners
GL
02:50pADAMA Delivers Another Quarter of Record Sales Exceeding $1 Billion
PR
02:49pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pUNION PACIFIC : District eyes Donaldsonville city batture land for new pump station to send more fresh water into Bayou Lafourche
AQ
02:47pSLI : E-commerce Performance Indicators & Confidence (EPIC) Report Finds 91% of Retailers Expect Online Revenue Growth this Year with Increased Focus on Personalization, Mobile and Customer Experience
PU
02:47pTATA STEEL : pays homage to Sir Dorabji Tata on his 159th Birth Anniversary
PU
02:47pNordmin Proposes Innovative Design That Minimizes Environmental Impacts of NioCorp’s Elk Creek Critical Minerals Mine
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ monitoring committee call

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.