Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DXC Technology : “Ethical” AI is a great idea, but is it possible?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:34am EST

Concerns about 'evil' machines have been around about as long as the science fiction genre, but these fears have taken on added urgency in recent years as machines that can think and act have become increasingly commonplace.

Yet there are no inherently 'evil' machines. Instead, the conclusions drawn (and actions taken) by AI-powered systems and devices are derived from their 'worldview,' the intentions of those building AI algorithms.

As recent MIT research shows, that worldview is shaped in large part by the data an algorithm or machine is fed. In the MIT study, an algorithm fed death-related images (data) eventually began interpreting every image as death-related, even random Rorschach inkblots. In other words, if you want to build a killer robot, you train it to think and act like a killer robot, and if you want a librarian robot, you teach it the Dewey Decimal System.

But how can you stop humans from 'training' algorithms, machines, and robots to do bad things, any more than you can stop hackers from using networks to spread viruses, hold computers for ransom, or steal data, money, or intellectual property?

The truth is you can't, at least not completely. But you can attempt to highlight the problem in order to mitigate it through greater awareness. That's what people like Elon Musk are trying to do. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX has been expressing concerns since 2014 that technologists are running the risk of creating AI-enhanced machines that will destroy mankind. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the late scientist Stephen Hawking also have raised alarms about the potential dangers of AI.

Musk, though, has gone a step further, launching a start-up called OpenAI, a non-profit research company dedicated to building safe AGI (artificial general intelligence). It's a collaborative effort intended to steer the AI research community toward ethical AI.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean everyone is going to play along. Beyond the problem of bad actors, though, there's another issue: How do we arrive at a mutually agreed-upon definition of what constitutes ethical AI? Over at Big Think, contributor Scotty Hendricks explores the 'minefield' of teaching ethics to AI.

'As artificial intelligence gets smarter and our reliance on technology becomes more pronounced the need for a computer ethics becomes more pressing,' Hendricks writes. 'If we can't agree on how humans should act, how will we ever decide on how an intelligent machine should function?'

Good question. And we'll need an answer sooner than later as enterprises, academic researchers, and others continue to develop and create machines and programs that can think and act. If we're lucky, we'll manage to build smart machines that won't destroy us. And if we're really lucky, we'll build smart machines that will prevent us from destroying ourselves.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 13:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aACTIVE ENERGY : AIM Rule 17 Notice
PU
09:04aGENERAL MILLS : A cereal brew for a lost palate
PU
09:04aFIRST INSIGHT : Announces 2018 as Year of Growth Led by Innovation and Expansion
BU
09:04aThe D. E. Shaw Group Sends Letter to Board of EQT Corporation
BU
09:03aGENERAL MOTORS : GM raises 2018 forecast, predicts stronger 2019 earnings
AQ
09:03aHOOPER, LUNDY & BOOKMAN : Promotes Five Partners and One Senior Counsel
PR
09:03aWWE : ® Opens First International Performance Center
BU
09:03aRecording Academy™ and Republic Records Reveal 2019 GRAMMY® Nominees Album Track Listing
BU
09:03aGenerex Biotechnology Subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix Inc. Plans Launch of FDA Cleared Excellagen® Wound Conforming Gel Matrix with Three Dosage Options
BU
09:03aDOCSCORP : A Veteran PDF Software Creator on Why the Redaction Blunder in the Paul Manafort Case Should Never Have Happened
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.