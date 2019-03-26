Log in
DZ BANK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/26/2019 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
26.03.2019 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de


26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK AG
Am Platz der Republik
60265 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.dzbank.de

Emittentennummer 238000
 
End of News DGAP News Service

791659  26.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
