|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ BANK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
26.03.2019 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DZ BANK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019
German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019
German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de
26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de