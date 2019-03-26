DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DZ BANK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.03.2019 / 10:39

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DZ BANK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.berichte2018.dzbank.de

26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

