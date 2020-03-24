|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ BANK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
24.03.2020 / 08:39
DZ BANK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.berichte2019.dzbank.deReport Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.berichte2019.dzbank.de
