DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2018 / 11:02

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html

