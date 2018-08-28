|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
28.08.2018 / 11:02
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018
German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html
English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html
