DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/28/2018 | 11:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2018 / 11:02

28.08.2018 / 11:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I
c/o DZ BANK, NewYorkBranch,609 5.Avenue
10017-1021 New York
United States
Internet: www.dzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718013  28.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
