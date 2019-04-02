DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.04.2019 / 10:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018: Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html

