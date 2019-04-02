Log in
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/02/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.04.2019 / 10:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html


02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust I
c/o DZ BANK, NewYorkBranch,609 5.Avenue
10017-1021 New York
United States
Internet: www.dzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794589  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
