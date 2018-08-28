Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2018 / 11:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III
c/o DZ BANK,NewYorkBranch,609 5.Avenue
10017-1021 New York
United States
Internet: www.dzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718025  28.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718025&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38a'THEY'RE LIQUIDATING US' : AT&T continues layoffs and outsourcing despite profits
AQ
11:38aMANCHESTER UNITED : stand by José Mourinho and see cause for hope
AQ
11:37aUKRSYBBANK : BNP Paribas Fund Involved in the Protection of Coral Reefs
PU
11:37aOil rises to seven-week highs on signs of tighter supply
RE
11:37aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC280 FRJ27 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue
PU
11:37aFINCANTIERI : Extends the cooperation with china
PU
11:37aSKY : Another boost for Sky One’s Curfew as Adam Brody joins supercharged cast
PU
11:37aCLP : Veltoor Plant in India Gains World’s First Solar Project Certification from DNV GL
PU
11:32aYANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Sells Over RMB2.986 Billion At Inaugural Launch Of Yanlord Taoyuan Gardens
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-28082018-00043
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.