DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/02/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
02.04.2019 / 10:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019 German: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/unser_profil/investorrelations/berichte/2018.html English: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2018.html


02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III
c/o DZ BANK,NewYorkBranch,609 5.Avenue
10017-1021 New York
United States
Internet: www.dzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794601  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
