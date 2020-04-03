Log in
DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/03/2020 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.04.2020 / 10:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.dzbank.de/content/dzbank_de/de/home/dzbank/investorrelations/berichte/2019.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.dzbank.com/content/dzbank_com/en/home/DZ_BANK/investor_relations/reports/2019.html

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ BANK Capital Funding Trust III
c/o DZ BANK,NewYorkBranch,609 5.Avenue
10017-1021 New York
United States
Internet: www.dzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014891  03.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
