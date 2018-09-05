DZ Bank AG : - Issue of Debt

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named

below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014). The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: Tap EUR benchmark Description: fixed rate, due 15thMarch 2023 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: payment 12 September 2018, denoms 1k/1k, soft bullet Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG

Barclays plc

NatWest Markets Stabilisation period expected to start on: 5th September 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)