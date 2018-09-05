Log in
DZ Bank AG : - Issue of Debt

09/05/2018 | 09:33am CEST

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named
below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: Tap EUR benchmark
Description: fixed rate,  due 15thMarch 2023
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment 12 September 2018, denoms 1k/1k, soft bullet
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 DZ BANK AG
DZ BANK AG
Barclays plc
NatWest Markets
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 5th September 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)

© PRNewswire 2018
