DZ Bank AG : - Issue of Debt

|The security to be stabilised:
|
|Issuer:
|Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|Tap EUR benchmark
|Description:
|fixed rate, due 15thMarch 2023
|Offer price:
|tbc
|Other offer terms:
|payment 12 September 2018, denoms 1k/1k, soft bullet
|Stabilisation:
|DZ BANK AG
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
|DZ BANK AG
DZ BANK AG
Barclays plc
NatWest Markets
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|5th September 2018
|Stabilisation period expected to end on:
|no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
|The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)