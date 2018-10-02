Log in
DZ Bank AG : - Post-Stabilisation KfW

10/02/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:
 
   Issuer:                           KfW
 
   Guarantor (if any):               Federal Republic of Germany
 
   ISIN:                             tbc
 
   Aggregate nominal amount:         EUR benchmark
 
   Description:                      EUR benchmark guaranteed by the                                                         

                                     Federal Republic of Germany
 
   Offer price:                      tbc
 
   Other offer terms:                Payment 20 September 2017, Listing

                                     Frankfurt Stock
  

   Exchange, denominations:          1k
 
   Maturity 15 September 2023
 
   Stabilisation:                DZ BANK AG
 
   Stabilisation Managers: DZ Bank AG
 
   Stabilisation period commences 20 September 2016
 
   Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

   proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2018
