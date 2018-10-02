DZ Bank AG : - Post-Stabilisation KfW

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: KfW



Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany



ISIN: tbc



Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark



Description: EUR benchmark guaranteed by the

Federal Republic of Germany



Offer price: tbc



Other offer terms: Payment 20 September 2017, Listing

Frankfurt Stock



Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 15 September 2023



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilisation Managers: DZ Bank AG



Stabilisation period commences 20 September 2016



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or

dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.