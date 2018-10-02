DZ Bank AG : - Post-Stabilisation KfW

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: KfW
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: tbc
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark
Description: EUR benchmark guaranteed by the
Federal Republic of Germany
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: Payment 20 September 2017, Listing
Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, denominations: 1k
Maturity 15 September 2023
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilisation Managers: DZ Bank AG
Stabilisation period commences 20 September 2016
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.