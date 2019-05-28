Log in
DZ Bank AG : - Post- Stabilisation Notice

05/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:
 
   Issuer:                           EFSF
 
   Guarantor (if any):               several Eurozone member states
 
   ISIN:                             EU000A1G0ED2
   Aggregate nominal amount:         EUR 3bn
 
   Description:                      0.875%, due 10th of April 2035                                                        

                              
 
   Offer price:                      98.877%
 
   Other offer terms:                Payment 10.April 2019,

   Listing                                                  Frankfurt Stock Exchange    

                                  
  

   Denominations:                               1k/1k           
 
   Maturity                                                 10 April 2035
 
   Stabilisation:
 
   Stabilising Manager(s):                     DZ BANK AG, Barclays plc, BNP Paribas
 
   Stabilisation Coordinator:            DZ BANK AG
 
   Stabilisation period commences 10 May 2019
 
   Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

   proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

 

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.


© PRNewswire 2019
