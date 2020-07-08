Log in
DZ Bank AG : - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

07/08/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

DZ BANK AG Frankfurt am Main – Pre Stabilisation
RNS Number: residue number system
Frankfurt am Main, 8. July 2020                 


Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

ASFING (Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs AG

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: 
Issuer: ASFINAG

Guarantor (if any):   Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark
Description: 0.00%, due 16. of July 2027
Offer price: tba%
Other offer terms: Payment 8. July 2020, denoms 100k/1k, soft bullet
Stabilisation:   DZ BANK AG
Stabilisation Coordinator: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Managers:  Barclays plc, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBI
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 08.07.2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)


In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.


© PRNewswire 2020
