Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DZ HYP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DZ HYP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DZ HYP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.07.2019 / 14:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DZ HYP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 16, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 16, 2019 German: http://www.dzhyp.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.dzhyp.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/


15.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DZ HYP AG
Rosenstraße 2
20095 Hamburg Münster
Germany
Internet: www.dzhyp.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841323  15.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aVIRTRA, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:30aCURASAN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:29a8-K VORNADO REALTY TRUST FILING DATE : 07/15/2019 Event Date: 07/15/2019
PU
08:29aAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program
PU
08:26aJUST IN : Manchester United change Paul Pogba price tag
AQ
08:26a2019 AFCON : Nigeria vs Algeria
AQ
08:26a2019 AFCON : Fashanu decries monetary gifts given to Super Eagles
AQ
08:25aAIMIA : names two new directors with investment banking experience to its board
AQ
08:25aCritical Irrigation Infrastructure & Pipeline Project Moving Forward East of Moses Lake, WA
PR
08:24aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Fairfirst, Allianz in finals of MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About