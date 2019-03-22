Log in
DZMI TAPS TRANSWESTERN TO LEASE 105,000 SF CORPUS CHRISTI MEDICAL TOWER

03/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces it has been retained by David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) to provide leasing services for Corpus Christi Medical Tower, consisting of approximately 105,000 square feet of medical office space at 1521 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi, Texas. TCS Senior Vice President Ken Adams and Senior Associate ‘Licia Shreves are providing healthcare leasing services for the medical office building.

“We are proud to represent the new owner of what is poised to become the market’s premier medical office building. Having an ownership group that is investing heavily in building updates will help leasing momentum,” said Shreves.

The new ownership has recently renovated the building lobbies and implemented a host of building infrastructure improvements. Corpus Christi Medical Tower has available medical office space ranging from 1,000 to 13,328 square feet, with some suites featuring bay views. The updated property includes ample parking, a full-service laboratory, convenient vending for visitors, 24/7 key card access and on-site property management. The project is located near Old Town Six Points, a popular shopping location outside of the downtown area, as well as numerous amenities and residential neighborhoods.

“The building is a good fit for DZMI. It is our intent to preserve the building as it is a staple to the Corpus Christi community,” said DZMI President Andrew Clark. “Ten years ago, the property was 97 percent occupied. DZMI has invested considerable resources to show our commitment to the current and future tenants bringing Corpus Christi Medical Tower back to its former glory.”

The TCS Healthcare Advisory Services team has grown to become the country’s largest dedicated healthcare real estate team, operating from 19 cities and including more than 145 members. The team provides a full range of services, including leasing, investment, tenant advisory, property management, project management and construction services for hospitals, healthcare networks, physicians and investors.

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN COMMERCIAL SERVICESTranswestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) has been retained by David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) to provide healthcare leasing services for Corpus Christi Medical Tower, consisting of approximately 105,000 square feet of medical office space at 1521 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.


Stefanie Lewis
Transwestern Commercial Services
7132721266
stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
