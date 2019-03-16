Da Sen : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning / Inside Information - Profit warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited 大森控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1580)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Da Sen Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to the Group's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The Directors consider that the expected significant decrease in the Group's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 is mainly due to the significant increase in the purchase costs of poplar plywood cores and wood residue, which are the major raw materials utilised for the production of the Group's plywood products and biomass wood pellets respectively. Such increase in the purchase costs was mainly due to the increase in the prices for such materials.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment performed by the Board with reference to the information currently available to the Board, including the latest version of the Group's unaudited consolidated financial information, and is not based on any data or information which has been audited by the external auditor of the Company. The Company and the external auditor of the Company are in the process of finalising the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the audited financial results may be different from what is disclosed in this announcement.

The annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 is expected to be published by the end of March 2019 (the "Annual Result Announcement"). Shareholders and potential investors are advised to refer to the Annual Result Announcement for more detailed information.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited

KE Mingcai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. KE Mingcai, Mr. WANG Songmao, Mr. ZHANG Ayang and Mr. WU Shican; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LIN Triomphe Zheng, Mr. SHAO Wanlei and Mr. WANG Yuzhao.