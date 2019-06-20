Log in
Da Sen : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

06/20/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited

大森控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1580)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 8 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 23 May 2019 in relation to the Placing of a maximum of 179,280,000 new Placing Shares at the New Placing Price (HK$0.41 per Placing Share) under the General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

The Board hereby announces that all the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement (as supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 22 May 2019 and the Second Supplemental Placing Agreement) had been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 17 June 2019 in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement (as supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 22 May 2019 and the Second Supplemental Placing Agreement). An aggregate of 78,000,000 Placing Shares, representing approximately 8.0% of the total number of issued Shares immediately after the completion of the Placing, have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the New Placing Price.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, (i) each of the Placees and where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s), is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) upon completion of the Placing.

- 1 -

The gross proceeds and net proceeds from the Placing are approximately HK$32.0 million and HK$31.7 million, respectively. It is expected that such net proceeds from the Placing will be utilised (a) to repay existing secured fixed-interest bank borrowings; and (b) as general working capital of the Group and/or potential investments to be identified.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquires, the shareholding structure of the Company (a) immediately before completion of the Placing; and (b) immediately after completion of the Placing are set out below:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

percentage

Shares

percentage

Mr. Ke Mingcai (note)

232,380,800

25.92%

232,380,800

23.85%

Mr. Wong Tseng Hon

141,040,000

15.73%

141,040,000

14.48%

Mr. Wang Songmao (note)

52,056,000

5.81%

52,056,000

5.34%

Ms. Wu Haiyan (note)

31,212,000

3.48%

31,212,000

3.20%

Mr. Wu Shican (note)

24,300,000

2.71%

24,300,000

2.49%

Mr. Lin Qingxiong (note)

100,000

0.01%

100,000

0.01%

Sub-total:

481,088,800

53.67%

481,088,800

49.37%

Public Shareholders

The Placees

-

-

78,000,000

8.01%

Other public Shareholders

415,311,200

46.33%

415,311,200

42.62%

Total:

896,400,000

100.00%

974,400,000

100.00%

Note: Mr. Ke Mingcai, Mr. Wang Songmao, Mr. Lin Qingxiong, Ms. Wu Haiyan and Mr. Wu Shican are concert parties pursuant to the concert party agreement dated 3 March 2016.

By order of the Board

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited

Ke Mingcai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. KE Mingcai, Mr. WANG Songmao, Mr. ZHANG Ayang and Mr. WU Shican; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. SHAO Wanlei, Mr. LIN Triomphe Zheng and Mr. WANG Yuzhao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:38:02 UTC
