Da Sen : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited

大森控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1580)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 8 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 23 May 2019 in relation to the Placing of a maximum of 179,280,000 new Placing Shares at the New Placing Price (HK$0.41 per Placing Share) under the General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

The Board hereby announces that all the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement (as supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 22 May 2019 and the Second Supplemental Placing Agreement) had been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 17 June 2019 in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement (as supplemented by the supplemental agreement dated 22 May 2019 and the Second Supplemental Placing Agreement). An aggregate of 78,000,000 Placing Shares, representing approximately 8.0% of the total number of issued Shares immediately after the completion of the Placing, have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the New Placing Price.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, (i) each of the Placees and where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s), is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) upon completion of the Placing.