Da Sen : Interim/Half-Year Report

the board of Directors

the People's Republic of China and, except where the context requires

and only for the purpose of this interim report, references to China do

not include Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China or the Macao Special Administrative Region of

the People's Republic of China

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries or, where the context so requires in

respect of the period before the Company became the holding company

"we", "us" or "our"

of the present subsidiaries, the present subsidiaries of the Company and

the business carried on by such subsidiaries or (as the case may be) their

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

Renminbi Yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Share(s)"