Da Sen : Interim/Half-Year Report

10/04/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

INTERIM REPORT

CONTENT PAGE

Definitions

2

Corporate information

3

Management discussion and analysis

5

Corporate governance

10

Other information

11

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

13

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

14

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

16

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

17

Notes to the condensed financial statements

18

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this interim report, the English version shall prevail.

DEFINITIONS

In this interim report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China and, except where the context requires

and only for the purpose of this interim report, references to China do

not include Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China or the Macao Special Administrative Region of

the People's Republic of China

"Company"

Da Sen Holdings Group Limited

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group", "our Group",

the Company and its subsidiaries or, where the context so requires in

"we", "us" or "our"

respect of the period before the Company became the holding company

of the present subsidiaries, the present subsidiaries of the Company and

the business carried on by such subsidiaries or (as the case may be) their

predecessors

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"RMB"

Renminbi Yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of the Company, with a nominal value of HK$0.01 each

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

2 2019 INTERIM REPORT

BOARD

Mr. KE Mingcai

(Chairman and executive

Director)

Mr. WANG Songmao

(Chief executive officer and

executive Director)

Mr. WONG Ben

(Executive Director)

(appointed on 12 July

2019)

Mr. CHAI Kaw Sing

(Executive Director)

(appointed on 12 July

2019)

Mr. ZHANG Ayang

(Executive Director)

Mr. WU Shican

(Executive Director)

Mr. LIN Triomphe

(Independent non-executive

Zheng

Director)

Mr. SHAO Wanlei

(Independent non-executive

Director)

Mr. WANG Yuzhao

(Independent non-executive

Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. LEUNG Wing Lun (CPA)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. LIN Triomphe Zheng (Chairman)

Mr. SHAO Wanlei

Mr. WANG Yuzhao

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. WANG Yuzhao

(Chairman)

Mr. LIN Triomphe Zheng

Mr. SHAO Wanlei

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. SHAO Wanlei

(Chairman)

Mr. KE Mingcai

Mr. WANG Yuzhao

CORPORATE INFORMATION

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Mr. WU Shican

(Chairman)

Mr. ZHANG Ayang

Mr. LIN Triomphe Zheng

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

(for the purpose of the Listing Rules)

Mr. KE Mingcai

Mr. LEUNG Wing Lun

EXTERNAL AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

22nd Floor

Prince's Building, Central

Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit 1604, 16th Floor

Emperor Group Centre

No. 288 Hennessy Road

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN MAINLAND CHINA

Economic Development Zone

Sunsi Town, Chengwu

Shandong, Mainland China

2019 INTERIM REPORT

CORPORATE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

No. 183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai, Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

China Construction Bank

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Shandong Chengwu Rural Commercial Bank

STOCK CODE

1580

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

http://www.msdscn.com

4 2019 INTERIM REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 00:56:08 UTC
