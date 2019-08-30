|
Da Sen : Interim Results
08/30/2019 | 04:26am EDT
Da Sen Holdings Group Limited
大森控股集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1580)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Da Sen Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:
|
"China" or "PRC"
|
The People's Republic of China and, except where the context requires and
|
|
only for the purpose of this announcement, references to China do not
|
|
include Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China or the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
"RMB"
|
Renminbi Yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS REVIEW
The Group's principal business is the manufacture and sale of plywood products and biomass wood pellets (木製生物質顆粒) in China, and both of which are made from wood.
The Group's plywood products are mainly made of poplars while the Group uses wood residues (also known as sanshengwu (三剩物)) to produce biomass wood pellets.
The Group is strategically located in Heze City, Shandong Province in China for close access to the local abundant supply of poplars, being the Group's principal raw materials.
The Group also fully utilises raw materials and automated production lines to control the production costs and to maintain a high environmental protection standard. The Group's current management team emphasizes stringent quality control in both plywood products and biomass wood pellets, raising the recognition among the customers continuously and making huge contribution to the business growth of the Group.
Plywood products
The Group's plywood products consist of furniture board (家具板), ecological plywood (生 態板) (also known as melamine faced board (三聚氰胺貼面板)) and hardwood multi-layered
board (實木多層板), which are mainly made of poplar. Customers usually use the Group's plywood products as materials for interior decoration or furniture making, and some customers trade the Group's plywood products to their downstream customers. Those three types of plywood products serve similar functions to customers of the Group and the main differences are in certain specifications, such as the level of moisture content, the hardness and the water resistance capability. The total revenue of the Group is mainly contributed by the sales of plywood products, which accounted for approximately RMB147.6 million, representing approximately 95.1% of the Group's total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Given the strategic location of the production base of the Group in Heze City, Shandong Province in China, there have been abundant resources of poplars, which provides a solid supply base for the Group's manufacture of plywood products on a sustainable basis. In addition, the Group is one of the major customers for purchasing wood-based raw materials in Heze City, Shandong Province and accordingly, the Group enjoys a stable supply of raw materials for the manufacture of plywood products.
Customers of the Group's plywood products are mainly end users, such as furniture manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, decoration or renovation companies and packing material producers, and there are also some trading companies sourcing plywood products from the Group for on-selling to their downstream customers with or without processing. Most customers of the Group's plywood products are located at Eastern China and Southern China regions. The Group maintains a large customer base for the plywood products and there were totally 89 customers of plywood products for the six months ended 30 June 2019, out of which the five largest customers contributed to approximately 33.4% of the total revenue of plywood products.
Biomass wood pellets
The Group produces biomass wood pellets using wood residues (also known as sanshengwu (三剩物)). Biomass wood pellets is a relatively clean fuel as compared with other traditional forms of fuel, such as coal. Biomass wood pellets also have competitive edge in transport, storage, combustibility and emission as compared to traditional fuel due to its solid nature and its smaller size. Biomass wood pellets contain zero sulfate and phosphorous, therefore no polluting gas and contents would be released after burning. These enable biomass wood pellets to become the symbol of new generation fuel. Customers usually use the Group's biomass wood pellets as fuel to generate energy or to trade to their downstream customers.
The Group uses wood residues as raw materials to produce biomass wood pellets. The Group first utilises the wood residues generated internally during the production process of plywood products. The internally generated wood residues bring synergy effect to the Group as free supply of raw materials for producing biomass wood pellets. The Group then sources wood residues locally from wood product manufacturers nearby after using up all internally generated wood residues. Given Heze City, Shangdong Province in China has abundant resources of poplars, there are a large number of wood product manufacturers and therefore the supply of wood residues are also sufficient and at lower costs for the Group's production of biomass wood pellets.
Customers of the Group's biomass wood pellets are mainly end users and there are only limited number of trading companies sourcing biomass wood pellets from the Group for on-selling to their downstream customers. Most customers of the Group's biomass wood pellets are located at Eastern China and Southern China regions. The Group maintains a diversified customer base for the biomass wood pellets and there were totally 16 customers of biomass wood pellets for the six months ended 30 June 2019, out of which the five largest customers contributed to approximately 82.4% of the total revenue of biomass wood pellets.
Future development
There has been delay in the construction of new production plants due to the delay in obtaining the State-owned Land Use certificate for certain pieces of lands identified by the Company. No construction of production plants is allowed until the State-owned Land Use certificate is obtained. The Company's subsidiary has recently obtained the State-owned Land Use certificate and the Directors expect that the construction of production plants will be commenced in the foreseeable future.
OUTLOOK
The various macroeconomic uncertainties caused by Anti-dumping duties and the Sino-US trade war recently have given challenges to the manufacturing industry in the PRC. The threat of imposing new tariff on Chinese products has led to deteriorating market sentiment immediately. It also affects the Group's customers as well, in particular the customers in furniture industry which consume our products as their raw materials. Consequently, the demand of our products is expected to decrease for the year ending 31 December 2019. Management of the Group expects that the Sino-US trade war will sustain and the Group will face a similar level of pressure on the revenue in the foreseeable future.
In addition to the decrease of demand for the Group's products, the Group is also facing a challenge as the significant increase in purchase cost of poplar plywood cores and wood residue. Given stringent requirements on the manufacturing process, such as the number of environmental measures against pollution increases in the PRC, the Group also finds difficulties to raise the selling price of the Group's products and shift the increasing production costs to its customers. As a result, the higher purchase cost would lower the gross profit margin for the year ending 31 December 2019. Directors have reviewed the market and would remain conservative on the potential growth of the market for the Group's products in the foreseeable future.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenue
The Group experienced a drop in revenue of approximately 28.5%, from approximately RMB216.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB155.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Such drop in revenue was attributed to the drop in sales for both plywood products and biomass wood pellets for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Revenue arising from plywood products dropped from approximately RMB183.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB147.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and revenue arising from biomass wood pellets dropped from approximately RMB33.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB7.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
With the effect and negative impact from the anti-dumping duties investigation against the wooden furniture industry, and with the expectation of the increase in customs duties, the demand of our products and our revenue has decreased.
The Central People's Government of China has taken a more stringent approach on the environmental measures, some of our customers has shifted to natural gas as their energy instead of our biomass wood pellets. Thus, our revenue has decreased as the demand for our biomass wood pellets decreased.
Gross profit
The overall gross profit margin of the Group dropped from approximately 15.1% for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately 9.1% for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The more stringent control on environmental measures taken by Central People's Government of China has significant impact on the Group's local suppliers, causing an increase in the purchase cost of poplar plywood cores and wood residue, which are the major raw materials utilised for the production of the Group's plywood products and biomass wood pellets respectively.
Other income
The Group's other income mainly comprised income earned from refund of value-added tax arising from the sales of the Group's biomass wood pellets, and also income from sales of poplar core being the residuals generated from the production the Group's plywood products. A decrease in the Group's other income from approximately RMB3.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB2.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was mainly due to the less refund of value-added tax on biomass wood pellets received during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Selling and distribution expenses
The Group's selling and distribution expenses mainly represented employee benefit expenses incurred for the sales team and also the operating costs for the sales office located in Fujian Province for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Administrative expenses
The Group's administrative expenses mainly represented research and development expenses, directors' remuneration, employee benefits expenses for administrative staff, depreciation expenses on office buildings and office equipment, and legal and professional expenses.
Decrease in the Group's administrative expenses from approximately RMB12.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB9.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was mainly due to the decrease in raw materials and consumables used for research and development expenses recorded during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Finance costs
The Group's finance costs represented interest charged by financial institutions in China and also amortised interest in respect of the individual bonds issued by the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
The Group maintained similar level of finance cost for both the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 2019 at approximately RMB2.4 million.
