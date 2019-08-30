Da Sen : Interim Results

only for the purpose of this announcement, references to China do not

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Da Sen Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group's principal business is the manufacture and sale of plywood products and biomass wood pellets (木製生物質顆粒) in China, and both of which are made from wood.

The Group's plywood products are mainly made of poplars while the Group uses wood residues (also known as sanshengwu (三剩物)) to produce biomass wood pellets.

The Group is strategically located in Heze City, Shandong Province in China for close access to the local abundant supply of poplars, being the Group's principal raw materials.

The Group also fully utilises raw materials and automated production lines to control the production costs and to maintain a high environmental protection standard. The Group's current management team emphasizes stringent quality control in both plywood products and biomass wood pellets, raising the recognition among the customers continuously and making huge contribution to the business growth of the Group.

Plywood products

The Group's plywood products consist of furniture board (家具板), ecological plywood (生 態板) (also known as melamine faced board (三聚氰胺貼面板)) and hardwood multi-layered

board (實木多層板), which are mainly made of poplar. Customers usually use the Group's plywood products as materials for interior decoration or furniture making, and some customers trade the Group's plywood products to their downstream customers. Those three types of plywood products serve similar functions to customers of the Group and the main differences are in certain specifications, such as the level of moisture content, the hardness and the water resistance capability. The total revenue of the Group is mainly contributed by the sales of plywood products, which accounted for approximately RMB147.6 million, representing approximately 95.1% of the Group's total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Given the strategic location of the production base of the Group in Heze City, Shandong Province in China, there have been abundant resources of poplars, which provides a solid supply base for the Group's manufacture of plywood products on a sustainable basis. In addition, the Group is one of the major customers for purchasing wood-based raw materials in Heze City, Shandong Province and accordingly, the Group enjoys a stable supply of raw materials for the manufacture of plywood products.

Customers of the Group's plywood products are mainly end users, such as furniture manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, decoration or renovation companies and packing material producers, and there are also some trading companies sourcing plywood products from the Group for on-selling to their downstream customers with or without processing. Most customers of the Group's plywood products are located at Eastern China and Southern China regions. The Group maintains a large customer base for the plywood products and there were totally 89 customers of plywood products for the six months ended 30 June 2019, out of which the five largest customers contributed to approximately 33.4% of the total revenue of plywood products.

