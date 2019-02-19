Dacor : Announces National Kitchen Design Contest

A two-year contest celebrating innovative kitchen designs and their talented creators

Dacor, a leading American luxury home appliance brand, announces the opening of its National Kitchen Design Contest. Accepting entries from February 14, 2019 – July 31, 2020, the two-year contest will celebrate innovative kitchen designs and their talented creators.

With a rich legacy of more than 50 years, Dacor has been an integral partner to designers across the country, introducing meaningful innovations that have changed the way kitchens are designed and how luxury appliances are made. One of many key initiatives for the brand in 2019, the launch of the National Kitchen Design contest marks Dacor’s continued desire to support the interior design community and highlight the wealth of talent within the industry.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the National Kitchen Design Contest to the design community and celebrate superior design talent across the nation,” said Randy Warner, President of Dacor. “As a leading kitchen appliance brand for the past 50 years, it’s incredibly important to us to push the boundaries of the modern kitchen through innovation and creativity, and we’re looking forward to providing a platform to showcase and applaud the amazing creators within our industry that are doing the same.”

The contest will provide professional designers as well as student designers with the opportunity to have their work recognized and promoted within Dacor’s showrooms and on the company website. Submissions will be judged by the Dacor Design Council, an esteemed group of individuals curated by Dacor for its body of work, innovations and expertise. Members of the Design Council hail from the across the United States and Canada with projects that range from interiors to product design with remodels, new builds and collections.

Professional designers will be able to participate at both Regional and National levels, while Student Designers may enter a separate contest to compete at a National level. The National Finalists will go on to compete for Grand Prizes and the Designer’s Choice Award, each of which will consist of a trip for the winner and one guest to Seoul, Korea to visit the Dacor house. Regional winners will be rewarded with initiation into the Dacor Design Council. Entries are accepted from qualified legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia and Canadian Residents (excluding Quebec).

Through the contest, Dacor will also showcase new products that have been introduced in the past 18 months.

For more information on the National Kitchen Design Contest, visit Dacor.com/Professionals/Contest. For more information on Dacor, or to find a dealer, visit Dacor.com.

About Dacor

Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand founded over 50 years ago and based in Southern California. The brand tirelessly pushes the boundaries of the modern kitchen by following the principles of our Techcraft™ line, which melds advanced technology with the artistry of precision craftsmanship to improve performance, feed creativity, entice collaboration and invite experimentation. Dacor believes the kitchen is primed for entertaining and togetherness, where the act of cooking and sharing meals helps to forge deeper, more meaningful connections. The company offers award-winning next-generation creative tools including a full suite of ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, refrigeration, ventilation, wine preservation and dishwashers. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

