Dacor : Announces National Kitchen Design Contest

Dacor,
a leading American luxury home appliance brand, announces the opening of
its National Kitchen Design Contest. Accepting entries from February 14,
2019 – July 31, 2020, the two-year contest will celebrate innovative
kitchen designs and their talented creators.
With a rich legacy of more than 50 years, Dacor has been an integral
partner to designers across the country, introducing meaningful
innovations that have changed the way kitchens are designed and how
luxury appliances are made. One of many key initiatives for the brand in
2019, the launch of the National Kitchen Design contest marks Dacor’s
continued desire to support the interior design community and highlight
the wealth of talent within the industry.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the National Kitchen Design Contest to the
design community and celebrate superior design talent across the
nation,” said Randy Warner, President of Dacor. “As a leading kitchen
appliance brand for the past 50 years, it’s incredibly important to us
to push the boundaries of the modern kitchen through innovation and
creativity, and we’re looking forward to providing a platform to
showcase and applaud the amazing creators within our industry that are
doing the same.”
The contest will provide professional designers as well as student
designers with the opportunity to have their work recognized and
promoted within Dacor’s showrooms and on the company website.
Submissions will be judged by the Dacor Design Council, an esteemed
group of individuals curated by Dacor for its body of work, innovations
and expertise. Members of the Design Council hail from the across the
United States and Canada with projects that range from interiors to
product design with remodels, new builds and collections.
Professional designers will be able to participate at both Regional and
National levels, while Student Designers may enter a separate contest to
compete at a National level. The National Finalists will go on to
compete for Grand Prizes and the Designer’s Choice Award, each of which
will consist of a trip for the winner and one guest to Seoul, Korea to
visit the Dacor house. Regional winners will be rewarded with initiation
into the Dacor Design Council. Entries are accepted from qualified legal
residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia and Canadian
Residents (excluding Quebec).
Through the contest, Dacor will also showcase new products that have
been introduced in the past 18 months.
For more information on the National Kitchen Design Contest, visit Dacor.com/Professionals/Contest.
For more information on Dacor, or to find a dealer, visit Dacor.com.
About Dacor
Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand founded over 50
years ago and based in Southern California. The brand tirelessly pushes
the boundaries of the modern kitchen by following the principles of our
Techcraft™ line, which melds advanced technology with the artistry of
precision craftsmanship to improve performance, feed creativity, entice
collaboration and invite experimentation. Dacor believes the kitchen is
primed for entertaining and togetherness, where the act of cooking and
sharing meals helps to forge deeper, more meaningful connections. The
company offers award-winning next-generation creative tools including a
full suite of ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, refrigeration, ventilation,
wine preservation and dishwashers. For additional information, please
visit Dacor.com
