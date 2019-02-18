Dacor : Explores the Culture of Entertaining with the Debut of Cutting-Edge Products at KBIS 2019

Dacor,
the leading American luxury home appliance brand, today announced the
debut of several products at the 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show
(KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 19 – 21, 2019. Bringing to
life the vision of how Dacor products can be integrated and tailored to
fit a variety of lifestyles and showcase the culture of modern-day
entertaining, the brand’s booth is an immersive journey for the Modern
Entertainer.
Weaving its revolutionary new appliances across various themed gallery
spaces, Dacor’s booth (C8509), ‘A Tale of Three Parties,’ was fashioned
to demonstrate the unique design attributes of Dacor’s collections. Each
space is designed with the vision that complements a luxury kitchen
experience while simultaneously showcasing the versatility of appliance
trends and performance. The exhibition includes a Farm-To-Table room
displaying the brand’s stainless-steel Heritage
collection in a brunch setting, a Gourmand Room featuring the
stainless-steel Modernist
collection in an elegant dinner party setting, and a Speakeasy space
showcasing the brand’s sleek graphite stainless-steel Modernist
collection. Additionally, the exhibit will feature The Secret Room
including a dedicated wine-tasting area for a nightcap featuring two of
the brands new 24” Full Size Wine Cellars and Wine Stations along with
two undercounter Wine Cellars.
Highlights and New Product Introductions at KBIS include:
-
DacorMatch Color System - The lobby of the gallery exhibition
greets attendees with appliances featuring the brand’s acclaimed
DacorMatch Color System that provides consumers with endless
possibilities to color-customize select Dacor offerings. With the
capability to match any color swatch, the program allows users to
match current – or future – surrounding kitchen cabinetry with
exceptional accuracy.
-
Heritage 30” and 36” Induction Pro Ranges – The new
Heritage Induction Pro Ranges combine the power of induction
efficiency with the cooking performance of Dacor’s Four-Part Pure
Convection oven. While most induction ranges only feature four cooking
zones, both the Heritage 30” and 36” Induction Pro Ranges can operate
all five induction cooking elements concurrently, without the need to
increase electrical requirements. Push the performance even further by
activating the BOOST mode, effectively increasing the maximum output
of a single element by up to 3700W. Sleek, minimal design accentuates
every kitchen, while DacorMatch Color System is an option with the
Heritage Induction Pro Ranges for extra customization.
-
Modernist 36” Gas Pro Range - Showcasing a more contemporary
design, the new Modernist 36” Gas Pro Range features 116K total BTU
cooktop, 18K BTU dual infrared broilers, Wi-Fi capabilities, and a
dual 3-Part Convection System, the leading-class powerhouse of gas
ranges will be one of the most powerful on the market. With an
intuitive and innovative 7” LCD touch screen that regulates all the
oven functions, the range is fully digitally controlled, with precise
oven settings down to 5°F increments. Bake three commercial cookie
sheets at once with the cavernous 5.4 Cu. Ft. capacity oven, while the
Chef Mode auto programs guide the user with optimized settings and
recipes. Bluetooth ConnectOn technology provides automatic ventilation
operation and IQ Connect Wi-Fi system ensures smart, app enabled
features that evolves with the SmartThings platform.
-
24” Full Size Wine Cellar- Dacor’s fully integrated, full sized
wine cellar easily holds up to 100 bottles of wine in three
independently cooled zones, perfectly stored behind a triple layer of
glass filled with argon gas to protect the collection from UV and IR
rays. With a sleek design, the full size wine cellar comes panel-ready
for graphite, stainless steel, or custom panels, with the option for a
handle-free, push-to-open door. The cellar has four humidity sensors
(one each per zone and one outside) to perfectly control the humidity
level between 50%-80%, while Dacor’s own Precise Cooling Technology
keeps temperature fluctuations within ±.3°F. Vibration is minimized
through anti-vibration mounts for the Digital Inverter Compressor,
while the three separate Air Purification systems prevent potential
cork contamination. Receive notifications and real-time status of your
collection through the IQ Connect Wi-Fi system and SmartThings app.
“We’re thrilled to introduce three new products and highlight our key
collections during KBIS within a space that showcases the breadth and
versatility of the brand,” said Randy Warner, President of Dacor. “Our
intention with these additions is to offer innovations that speak to our
continued mission to design luxury appliances high in quality,
performance and excellence, while championing the kitchen as the most
important space to connect with family and friends.”
The new product unveilings follow a series of new initiatives for Dacor
as it looks to expand the business throughout the consumer and trade
communities. Earlier this month, the luxury brand debuted its first-ever
showroom, The Dacor Kitchen Theater, in the A&D building in New York
City. This Spring, Dacor will open its second showroom in Chicago’s
renowned Merchandise Mart in addition to the flagship Southern
California showroom near the brand’s headquarters in Summer 2019.
Additionally, Dacor will kick off its National
Design Contest this month, a two-year contest ending in July 2020.
The contest will provide designers with the opportunity to have their
work recognized and promoted within Dacor’s showrooms and on the company
website.
About Dacor
Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand founded over 50
years ago and based in Southern California. The brand tirelessly pushes
the boundaries of the modern kitchen by following the principles of our
Techcraft™ line, which melds advanced technology with the artistry of
precision craftsmanship to improve performance, feed creativity, entice
collaboration and invite experimentation. Dacor believes the kitchen is
primed for entertaining and togetherness, where the act of cooking and
sharing meals helps to forge deeper, more meaningful connections. The
company offers award-winning next generation creative tools including a
full suite of, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, refrigeration, ventilation,
wine preservation and dishwashers. For additional information, please
visit Dacor.com
