Dacor : Explores the Culture of Entertaining with the Debut of Cutting-Edge Products at KBIS 2019

New product unveilings include additions to the acclaimed Modernist and Heritage collections, further expanding the next generation of creative tools for the modern entertainer

Dacor, the leading American luxury home appliance brand, today announced the debut of several products at the 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 19 – 21, 2019. Bringing to life the vision of how Dacor products can be integrated and tailored to fit a variety of lifestyles and showcase the culture of modern-day entertaining, the brand’s booth is an immersive journey for the Modern Entertainer.

Weaving its revolutionary new appliances across various themed gallery spaces, Dacor’s booth (C8509), ‘A Tale of Three Parties,’ was fashioned to demonstrate the unique design attributes of Dacor’s collections. Each space is designed with the vision that complements a luxury kitchen experience while simultaneously showcasing the versatility of appliance trends and performance. The exhibition includes a Farm-To-Table room displaying the brand’s stainless-steel Heritage collection in a brunch setting, a Gourmand Room featuring the stainless-steel Modernist collection in an elegant dinner party setting, and a Speakeasy space showcasing the brand’s sleek graphite stainless-steel Modernist collection. Additionally, the exhibit will feature The Secret Room including a dedicated wine-tasting area for a nightcap featuring two of the brands new 24” Full Size Wine Cellars and Wine Stations along with two undercounter Wine Cellars.

Highlights and New Product Introductions at KBIS include:

DacorMatch Color System - The lobby of the gallery exhibition greets attendees with appliances featuring the brand’s acclaimed DacorMatch Color System that provides consumers with endless possibilities to color-customize select Dacor offerings. With the capability to match any color swatch, the program allows users to match current – or future – surrounding kitchen cabinetry with exceptional accuracy.

- The lobby of the gallery exhibition greets attendees with appliances featuring the brand’s acclaimed DacorMatch Color System that provides consumers with endless possibilities to color-customize select Dacor offerings. With the capability to match any color swatch, the program allows users to match current – or future – surrounding kitchen cabinetry with exceptional accuracy. Heritage 30” and 36” Induction Pro Ranges – The new Heritage Induction Pro Ranges combine the power of induction efficiency with the cooking performance of Dacor’s Four-Part Pure Convection oven. While most induction ranges only feature four cooking zones, both the Heritage 30” and 36” Induction Pro Ranges can operate all five induction cooking elements concurrently, without the need to increase electrical requirements. Push the performance even further by activating the BOOST mode, effectively increasing the maximum output of a single element by up to 3700W. Sleek, minimal design accentuates every kitchen, while DacorMatch Color System is an option with the Heritage Induction Pro Ranges for extra customization.

– The new Heritage Induction Pro Ranges combine the power of induction efficiency with the cooking performance of Dacor’s Four-Part Pure Convection oven. While most induction ranges only feature four cooking zones, both the Heritage 30” and 36” Induction Pro Ranges can operate all five induction cooking elements concurrently, without the need to increase electrical requirements. Push the performance even further by activating the BOOST mode, effectively increasing the maximum output of a single element by up to 3700W. Sleek, minimal design accentuates every kitchen, while DacorMatch Color System is an option with the Heritage Induction Pro Ranges for extra customization. Modernist 36” Gas Pro Range - Showcasing a more contemporary design, the new Modernist 36” Gas Pro Range features 116K total BTU cooktop, 18K BTU dual infrared broilers, Wi-Fi capabilities, and a dual 3-Part Convection System, the leading-class powerhouse of gas ranges will be one of the most powerful on the market. With an intuitive and innovative 7” LCD touch screen that regulates all the oven functions, the range is fully digitally controlled, with precise oven settings down to 5°F increments. Bake three commercial cookie sheets at once with the cavernous 5.4 Cu. Ft. capacity oven, while the Chef Mode auto programs guide the user with optimized settings and recipes. Bluetooth ConnectOn technology provides automatic ventilation operation and IQ Connect Wi-Fi system ensures smart, app enabled features that evolves with the SmartThings platform.

24” Full Size Wine Cellar- Dacor’s fully integrated, full sized wine cellar easily holds up to 100 bottles of wine in three independently cooled zones, perfectly stored behind a triple layer of glass filled with argon gas to protect the collection from UV and IR rays. With a sleek design, the full size wine cellar comes panel-ready for graphite, stainless steel, or custom panels, with the option for a handle-free, push-to-open door. The cellar has four humidity sensors (one each per zone and one outside) to perfectly control the humidity level between 50%-80%, while Dacor’s own Precise Cooling Technology keeps temperature fluctuations within ±.3°F. Vibration is minimized through anti-vibration mounts for the Digital Inverter Compressor, while the three separate Air Purification systems prevent potential cork contamination. Receive notifications and real-time status of your collection through the IQ Connect Wi-Fi system and SmartThings app.

“We’re thrilled to introduce three new products and highlight our key collections during KBIS within a space that showcases the breadth and versatility of the brand,” said Randy Warner, President of Dacor. “Our intention with these additions is to offer innovations that speak to our continued mission to design luxury appliances high in quality, performance and excellence, while championing the kitchen as the most important space to connect with family and friends.”

The new product unveilings follow a series of new initiatives for Dacor as it looks to expand the business throughout the consumer and trade communities. Earlier this month, the luxury brand debuted its first-ever showroom, The Dacor Kitchen Theater, in the A&D building in New York City. This Spring, Dacor will open its second showroom in Chicago’s renowned Merchandise Mart in addition to the flagship Southern California showroom near the brand’s headquarters in Summer 2019. Additionally, Dacor will kick off its National Design Contest this month, a two-year contest ending in July 2020. The contest will provide designers with the opportunity to have their work recognized and promoted within Dacor’s showrooms and on the company website.

About Dacor

Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand founded over 50 years ago and based in Southern California. The brand tirelessly pushes the boundaries of the modern kitchen by following the principles of our Techcraft™ line, which melds advanced technology with the artistry of precision craftsmanship to improve performance, feed creativity, entice collaboration and invite experimentation. Dacor believes the kitchen is primed for entertaining and togetherness, where the act of cooking and sharing meals helps to forge deeper, more meaningful connections. The company offers award-winning next generation creative tools including a full suite of, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, refrigeration, ventilation, wine preservation and dishwashers. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

