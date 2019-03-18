Dadi Education : Announcements and Notices – CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DADI EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8417)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Mr. Tam Hei Lap, Hedley (''Mr. Tam'') has tendered his resignation as the company secretary and financial controller of the Group with effect from 17 March 2019 as he would like to devote his time on his other business commitments.

Mr. Tam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Woo Yuen Ping (''Mr. Woo'') has been appointed as the company secretary with effect from 17 March 2019 to fill the vacancy as a result of the resignation of Mr. Tam.

Mr. Woo is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Woo has over 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and company secretarial matters. Mr. Woo obtained his bachelor degree of business administration in accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2008. He has been the managing director of Global Vision CPA Limited since December 2015 and worked with RSM Nelson Wheeler from August 2008 to September 2014 when his last position was an assistant manager. Following the appointment of Mr. Woo, Mr. Woo is responsible for company secretarial and overall financial management matters of the Group.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Tam for his valuable contributions to the Group during his term of service and extend its warm welcome to Mr. Woo for his new appointment in the Group.

Dadi Education Holdings Limited

Chung Wang Lung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chung Wang Lung, Mr. Mok Patrick and Ms. So Pik Sau, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Chengyu and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Tak Chun, Ms. Chung Wai Nar and Mr. Tsang Chi Fung.

