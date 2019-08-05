Log in
Dadi Education : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting – Notice of Board Meeting

08/05/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

®

DADI EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

地 教 育 控 股 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8417)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a Board meeting will be held at Room 1911, 19th Floor, Office Tower One, Grand Plaza, 639 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on, Thursday, 15 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication thereof, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Dadi Education Holdings Limited

Chung Wang Lung

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chung Wang Lung, Mr. Mok Patrick and Ms. So Pik Sau, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Chenyu and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Tak Chun, Ms. Chung Wai Nar and Mr. Tsang Chi Fung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Dadi Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 03:09:06 UTC
