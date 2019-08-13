Dadi Education : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting – Revised Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DADI EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 地 教 育 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8417)

REVISED NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

THIS REVISED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1911, 19th Floor, Office Tower One, Grand Plaza, 639 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on, Wednesday, 14 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication thereof, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Dadi Education Holdings Limited

Chung Wang Lung

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chung Wang Lung, Mr. Mok Patrick and Ms. So Pik Sau, the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Chenyu and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Tak Chun, Ms. Chung Wai Nar and Mr. Tsang Chi Fung.

