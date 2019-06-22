|
Dadi Education : Announcements and Notices – Final Results / Closure of Books or Change of Book Closure Period – ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
06/22/2019 | 12:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
®
DADI EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
大地教育控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8417)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
The Group's revenue for the year ended 31 March 2019 was approximately HK$24.5 million, representing a increase of approximately 7.9% from approximately HK$22.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2018. The increase was mainly contributed by the increase in number of successful placements of students in the higher education sector as well as the revenue reported from the new segment of education information technology service during the year ended 31 March 2019;
-
Loss/Profit before income tax for the year ended 31 March 2019 decreased approximately by 118% from a profit of approximately HK$1.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$0.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2019;
-
Loss/Profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 decreased by approximately 225% from a profit of approximately HK$0.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$0.5 million;
-
Basic loss per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 was HK0.03 cents (2018: Basic earnings per share HK0.03 cents); and
-
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 (2018: Nil).
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as at 31 March 2019, and the notes with comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
24,534
|
|
22,706
|
|
Other income
|
5
|
2,780
|
|
3,482
|
|
Marketing costs
|
|
(5,371)
|
(7,426)
|
Employee benefits expenses
|
6
|
(11,578)
|
(9,327)
|
Operating lease charges
|
|
(2,791)
|
(2,409)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(7,851)
|
(5,266)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
-
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit before income tax
|
8
|
(277)
|
1,731
|
|
Income tax expense
|
9
|
(736)
|
(532)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit for the year
|
|
(1,013)
|
1,199
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
Currency translation differences
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
|
(1,056)
|
1,199
|
|
(Loss)/Profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(522)
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
445
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(491)
|
754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,013)
|
1,199
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the year attributable to:
|
|
(544)
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
445
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(512)
|
754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,056)
|
1,199
|
|
(Loss)/Earnings per share for (loss)/profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
(HK0.03 cents)
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
11
|
HK0.03 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,029
|
|
1,009
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
9,839
|
6,626
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
-
|
1,043
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
71,113
|
71,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,952
|
|
79,023
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued charges and other payables
|
13
|
4,536
|
3,165
|
Amount due to a non-controlling shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
of a subsidiary
|
|
1,816
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
218
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,570
|
|
3,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
74,382
|
|
75,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets/Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
75,411
|
|
76,867
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
17,504
|
|
17,504
|
Reserves
|
|
58,472
|
|
59,035
|
Equity attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
75,976
|
|
76,539
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(565)
|
328
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
75,411
|
|
76,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Hong Kong dollars, unless otherwise stated)
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company on 19 October 2015 with limited liability. The address of its registered office is PO box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. The address of its principal place of business of the Company is Unit 1911, 19/F., Office Tower One, Grand Plaza, 639 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.
The Company's shares are listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange on 16 February 2017 (the "Listing").
The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of overseas studies consultancy services in Hong Kong which involves the consultancy of local students and their placement with study programmes provided by overseas education providers and education information technology services.
As at 31 March 2019, the directors consider the immediate parent of the Company to be Grand Courage Investments Limited ("Grand Courage"), which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI"). Grand Courage is controlled by Mr. Chung Wang Lung.
-
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong.
The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and include the applicable disclosure requirements of the GEM Listing Rules.
-
ADOPTION OF NEW AND AMENDED HKFRSs
Amended HKFRSs that are effective for annual periods beginning or after 1 April 2018
In the current year, the Group has applied for the first time the following amended HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA, which are relevant to the Group's operations and effective for the Group's consolidated financial statements and effective for the annual period beginning on 1 April 2018:
|
HKFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments
|
Amendments to HKFRS1
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
|
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Other than as noted below, the adoption of the amended HKFRSs had no material impact on how the results and financial position for the current and prior periods have been prepared and presented.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Dadi Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 04:49:04 UTC
|
|