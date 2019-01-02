Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesDadi Education Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

(1) Stock code : 8417

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at the close of preceding month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

30,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,750,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,750,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.share option scheme adopted on

Particulars of share option scheme

Movement during the monthGranted

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

(17 /01 2017 )

/

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Nil

shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

NilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)