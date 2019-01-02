Log in
Dadi Education : Monthly Returns – Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

01/02/2019 | 10:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesDadi Education Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

(1) Stock code : 8417

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at the close of preceding month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

30,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,750,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,750,400,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.share option scheme adopted on

Particulars of share option scheme

Movement during the monthGranted

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

(17 /01 2017 )

/

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Nil

shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

NilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Disclaimer

Dadi Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:07 UTC
