Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary SharesDadi Education Holdings Limited 02/01/2019
(1) Stock code : 8417
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at the close of preceding month
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
30,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
1,750,400,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
-
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,750,400,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.share option scheme adopted on
Particulars of share option scheme
Movement during the monthGranted
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
(17 /01 2017 )
/
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Nil
shares (Note 1)
Nil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Nil
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
NilNil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)