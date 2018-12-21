Log in
Dafeng Port Heshun Technology : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Very Substantial Acquisition and Connected Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of the Entire Equity Interest in Jiangsu Hairong Dafeng Port Petrochemical Product Terminal Company Limited

12/21/2018 | 06:05pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8310)

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU HAIRONG DAFENG PORT PETROCHEMICAL

PRODUCT TERMINAL COMPANY LIMITED

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 May 2018 (the ''Announcement'') and circular of the Company dated 29 June 2018 (the ''Circular'' ) in relation to the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and Circular unless otherwise specified.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions under the Framework Equity Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled. Pursuant to the terms under the Framework Equity Purchase Agreement, the Target Company has completed the registration with respect to the transfer of the 100% equity interest at the relevant industry and commerce administration authority in the PRC on 21 December 2018. Accordingly, the Completion took place on the date of this announcement in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Framework Equity Purchase Agreement.

Following the Completion, the Target Company became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Target Company will be consolidated into the Group's financial statement.

By order of the Board

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited

Ni Xiangrong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Directors

Independent

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ni Xiangrong (Chairman)

Mr. Ji Longtao

Dr. Bian Zhaoxiang

Mr. Shum Kan Kim

Mr. Yang Yue Xia

Mr. Lau Hon Kee

Mr. Pan Jian

Mr. Miao Zhibin

Mr. Yu Xugang

Mr. Sun Lin

Mr. Zhang Fangmao

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor a minimum period of 7 days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website atwww.dfport.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 17:04:08 UTC
