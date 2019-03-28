Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology : Circulars - (1) Re-election of Retiring Directors (2) General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares (3) Extension of General Mandate to Issue Shares and (4) Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited (the ''Company''), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited

大 豐 港 和 順 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8310)

(1)RE-ELECTIONOF RETIRING DIRECTORS

(2)GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

(3)EXTENSION OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES AND

(4)NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 5/F, Euro Trade Centre, 13-14 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 16 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' Hong Kong Limited website at www.hkexnews.hk for 7 days from the website at www.dfport.com.hk.

page of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of date of its publication and on the Company's

29 March 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE ''STOCK EXCHANGE'')

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. The greater risk profile and other characteristics of GEM mean that it is a market more suited to professional and other sophisticated investors.

Given the emerging nature of companies listed on GEM, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

4.

General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5.

Extension of Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

6.

AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

7.

Responsibility of the Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

8.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

9.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix I

- Particulars of Retiring Directors for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

- Explanatory Statement for the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

5/F, Euro Trade Centre, 13-14 Connaught Road Central,

Hong Kong on Thursday, 16 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. or any

adjournment thereof

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company, as amended

from time to time

''associate(s)''

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the GEM

Listing Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited (大豐港

和順科技股份有限公司), a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares

of which are listed on GEM

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''GEM''

the GEM of the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

''General Mandates''

the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

at the AGM to Directors to exercise all the powers of the

Company to allot, issue and deal with Shares up to 20% of

the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of

passing such resolution

''Latest Practicable Date''

25 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained herein

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Repurchase Mandate''

''SFO''

''Share(s)''

''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Takeovers Code'' ''%''

a general and unconditional repurchase mandate proposed to be granted at the AGM to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares up to 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing such resolution

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

per cent.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer stays at wheel in his 'dream' United job
AQ
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Yorke salutes Ole's Red Devils impact
AQ
10:31pKINGFISH : KFL - renews Management Agreement
PU
10:30pAMAZON COM : Web Services to open infrastructure location in Colombia
RE
10:26pANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - IRC : 2018 Annual Results 42% Increase in Ebitda Net Profit of US$68 Million
PU
10:26pMecard's Complete Victory over Spin Master's Bakugan Patent in China
BU
10:21pXANADU MINES : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10:21pDORAY MINERALS : Schemes Become Effective
PU
10:21pBILLING SERVICES : Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
PU
10:21pSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
3GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..
4S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney bans smoking at U.S. parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openings

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.