Dahua Technology Releases New StereoVision People Counting Camera

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution
provider, has announced the addition of the new StereoVision
camera: a 3MP dual-sensor, people-counting camera that incorporates
Artificial Intelligence (AI). The camera uses advanced image processing
technology for improved depth perception to count people with up to 98%
accuracy.
The close, side-by-side positioning of the StereoVision camera’s dual
lenses allows each sensor to capture images of the same area from
slightly different angles, resulting in higher depth perception. The
camera then combines real-time people-counting and behavior analytics
with video images. By unifying video surveillance and operational
capabilities in one device, the camera helps users make more business
operations decisions more efficiently.
Retail environments, museums, sports venues, or other areas where AI can
be used to keep track of headcount can all benefit from the StereoVision
camera. The camera can monitor capacity during crowded events, send an
alert when entry or checkout lines become long, and help reduce
loitering by notifying users when visitors idle for a specified period
of time. In addition to counting those who enter and exit a location,
the camera can easily integrate with regional people-counting cameras to
give users a better understanding of how people move throughout the area.
“In a retail environment, the StereoVision camera arms managers with
valuable information to improve customer service and make merchandising
decisions,” adds Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager
for Dahua Technology USA. “It can gauge areas of interest for product
positioning, or measure foot traffic at mall entrances to identify prime
retail space, for example.”
The camera can also analyze data to improve customer conversion rates,
such as count the number of people who walk past a store and then
compare the data to the number of sales generated.
Other features of the camera include a built-in microphone, an onboard
SD card slot to store video at the edge, and Dahua Technology’s
proprietary Smart H.265+ codec, which saves up to 90% on bandwidth and
storage compared to H.264. A low lux level of 0.009, digital wide
dynamic range, and Smart IR up to 33 feet ensure reliable performance in
low-light, low-contrast, and bright scenes.
“Dahua Technology is pleased to present this high-performing AI solution
made for business intelligence,” Hackenburg remarked. “By offering
cameras that can go beyond basic security, we are able to empower
dealers to grow their business by providing their customers with a
higher ROI for their security spend.”
About Dahua Technology USA
Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global
leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to a IHS
2018 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security
solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and
personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua
Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video
management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and
stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and
several industry experienced executives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605006037/en/