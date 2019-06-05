Log in
Dahua Technology Releases New StereoVision People Counting Camera

06/05/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution provider, has announced the addition of the new StereoVision camera: a 3MP dual-sensor, people-counting camera that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI). The camera uses advanced image processing technology for improved depth perception to count people with up to 98% accuracy.

The close, side-by-side positioning of the StereoVision camera’s dual lenses allows each sensor to capture images of the same area from slightly different angles, resulting in higher depth perception. The camera then combines real-time people-counting and behavior analytics with video images. By unifying video surveillance and operational capabilities in one device, the camera helps users make more business operations decisions more efficiently.

Retail environments, museums, sports venues, or other areas where AI can be used to keep track of headcount can all benefit from the StereoVision camera. The camera can monitor capacity during crowded events, send an alert when entry or checkout lines become long, and help reduce loitering by notifying users when visitors idle for a specified period of time. In addition to counting those who enter and exit a location, the camera can easily integrate with regional people-counting cameras to give users a better understanding of how people move throughout the area.

“In a retail environment, the StereoVision camera arms managers with valuable information to improve customer service and make merchandising decisions,” adds Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager for Dahua Technology USA. “It can gauge areas of interest for product positioning, or measure foot traffic at mall entrances to identify prime retail space, for example.”

The camera can also analyze data to improve customer conversion rates, such as count the number of people who walk past a store and then compare the data to the number of sales generated.

Other features of the camera include a built-in microphone, an onboard SD card slot to store video at the edge, and Dahua Technology’s proprietary Smart H.265+ codec, which saves up to 90% on bandwidth and storage compared to H.264. A low lux level of 0.009, digital wide dynamic range, and Smart IR up to 33 feet ensure reliable performance in low-light, low-contrast, and bright scenes.

“Dahua Technology is pleased to present this high-performing AI solution made for business intelligence,” Hackenburg remarked. “By offering cameras that can go beyond basic security, we are able to empower dealers to grow their business by providing their customers with a higher ROI for their security spend.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to a IHS 2018 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.


© Business Wire 2019
