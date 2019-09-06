Log in
Dahua Technology : USA Announces Product Lineup for GSX 2019

09/06/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Among the advances highlighted are Dahua’s Analytics+ and Night Color technologies

Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, video surveillance equipment manufacturer, has announced their product lineup for the Global Security Exchange (GSX).

Dahua has been focused on empowering its customers through technology to help them grow their business and ensure that they have the market’s latest in leading edge technology. At GSX, Dahua will continue to showcase state of the art products and solutions to its partners.

Tim Wang, general manager of Dahua USA, commented on the company’s outlook as it sets a new benchmark by reaching its fifth year of operation in North America. “As we continue to invest in the North American market, we are looking at GSX as an opportunity to connect with our customers in person and share our latest innovations with them,” Wang said. “We strive to keep our customers competitive and up-to-date on market trends.”

At GSX 2019, Dahua Technology will demonstrate and display a multitude of exciting new products on the horizon. These include IP and HDCVI Night Color and Starlight+ low-light technologies, IP panoramic, thermal, and PTZ cameras, plus enhanced Power over Ethernet (ePoE) recording and cameras featuring Analytics+.

Additionally, three new Wi-Fi products to suit small to mid-size businesses and residential applications are set to debut. Offerings will include a 1080p video doorbell with two-way talk, PIR detection and 16 feet of IR illumination, a 1080p floodlight camera for motion-activated lighting, and a 1080p active alarm camera with two-way talk. Simply use Dahua’s DMSS to easily integrate these devices with existing Dahua NVRs (4 series and 5 series) without having to pay a cloud based storage subscription.

Dahua will highlight its latest Night Color Technology, now available in 2MP and 4MP resolution, for network and HDCVI infrastructures. On display will be the 4MP ePoE camera with Analytics+ and Night Color (N45E), and 4MP ePoE with Analytics+ and Starlight+ (N45D). Starlight+ (N45D) provides superior low-light performance that requires a minimum illumination of only 0.004 lux. Night Color (N45E) incorporates a high-performance sensor and ISP, as well as an achromatic, large-aperture lens, to produce crisp, clear color images in low-light environments down to one lux; a dark box showcasing Night Color’s advanced low-light technology will be displayed. Analytics+ offers advanced analytical features such as facial detection and perimeter protection, and includes two layers of alarm filtration.

Expanding Dahua’s Analytics+ offering at the show will be two new 4MP (7442HN-ZFR) ePoE Network cameras featuring deep learning algorithms for facial recognition, facial blurring for privacy concerns, facial attributes, perimeter protection and people counting. These are complimented by Dahua’s new 16ch NVR (NVR4216-16P-I) with the Analytics+ algorithm, two channels of facial recognition and the capability to store up to 20,000 faces. It also has the capability for perimeter protection to distinguish between humans and vehicles.

Other upcoming Dahua offerings being previewed at the show include two new IP panoramic cameras. Dahua’s 12MP Panoramic Network IR Fisheye Camera offers views for 360° and 180º, Analytics+, four regions for people counting, queue management and heat mapping. Additionally, it features integrated IR up to 32 feet and Digital Wide Dynamic Range. For larger applications, a new 8x2MP 360° Panoramic Network IR stitched multi-sensor camera with a 4MP 40x PTZ will also be on display at the show. It includes Auto tracking, defog, privacy masking, crowd mapping, sodium vapor lighting, and people counting.

Find Dahua in booth 1023 at GSX, September 10-12, in Chicago, Ill.


© Business Wire 2019
