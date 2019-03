Dahua Technology, a leading video surveillance solutions provider, is celebrating its fifth year of local operation in the North American market.

Established in Irvine in 2014, the North America office has grown from one employee — President and CEO of Dahua Technology USA, Tim Wang — to more than 100 employees in the span of five years. Today, the Dahua Technology USA team includes sales representatives and technical consultants spread throughout every region of the United States and Canada. The company attributes its success, in part, to its commitment to empowering its customers. As such, “Empowering through Technology” is Dahua Technology’s theme at this year’s ISC West show, April 10-12, in Las Vegas.

“Dahua Technology empowers our dealers and integrators to stay at the top of their field by providing the latest security solutions to their end-users,” Tim Shen, Director of Marketing at Dahua Technology USA, explained. “In addition, the resources we make available to our dealers ensure that they are up-to-speed on their knowledge of our technology and fully trained on the products.”

These resources include Learn Dahua, an online platform available to Dahua Technology USA’s registered dealer partners, which offers video tutorials and courses on Dahua technology. Dealer partners also benefit from monthly webinars. The DahuaWiki (www.dahuawiki.com) is an extensive public resource that includes side-by-side product comparisons, manuals, how-tos, live camera demos, software, and firmware. It has received seven million hits since its launch, and currently averages approximately 16,000 hits a day.

Dahua Technology’s advanced technology is the fruit of more than 50% of the research and development engineers at company headquarters. Dahua Technology is known for its proprietary video compression codec, Smart H.265+, as well as its cutting-edge Starlight technology. Dahua Technology was the first company to introduce penta-brid technology in its digital video recorders, allowing the five most common transmission formats to integrate into one system. The latest offerings include the new Multi-Flex™ panoramic camera, Night Color technology for detailed, full-color images in near-complete darkness, and Extended Power over Ethernet (ePoE) technology, which is compatible with both coaxial and IP cabling. All of these products and more will be on display at booth 14039 at ISC West.

“Dahua Technology’s forward-thinking approach keeps us at the leading edge of video surveillance technology, which in turn allows our dealers to sell and install our products with confidence,” said Wayne Hurd, VP of Sales at Dahua Technology USA. “Our technology is constantly evolving to meet current and future needs, giving dealers and end-users peace of mind that they’ve selected the most advanced security solution on the market.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, the world’s second-largest manufacture of video surveillance equipment by market share, according to a 2018 IHS report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives. For more information, please visit: us.dahuasecurity.com

