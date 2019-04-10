Dahua Technology's Product Integration with Control 4 Announced at ISC West

Dahua Technology, a provider of world-leading, video-centric smart IoT
solutions, has announced a new integration with Control4®,
a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes
and businesses, today at ISC West.
Dahua Technology’s North American models of IP cameras, Pro and Lite
series NVRs and HDCVI XVRs are fully integrated with the Control4
Composer HE 2.9.0 automation system. This marks the first full
integration between Dahua Technology and a home control and automation
platform.
Dahua NVRs support motion detection, if enabled on the camera, to
trigger events on the Control4 system’s watch menu and alert a user of
suspicious activity. The Dahua NVR driver also provides MJPEG and H.264
video feeds, allows selection stream quality, and more.
Integrations with home automation platforms cater to industry demands
for a single portal to control security and household features in users’
homes and businesses. These steps towards simplification and system
unification will make interactions with smart homes easier and more
convenient for Dahua Technology and Control4 customers.
“This product integration furthers our commitment to provide smart home
and security integrators with a complete platform for home control,”
said Tim Wang, president and CEO at Dahua Technology USA. “We are
excited to offer solutions that shape how businesses and homeowners can
use, access and control their security systems.”
About Dahua Technology USA
Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, the
world’s second-largest manufacturer of video surveillance equipment by
market share, according to a 2018 IHS report. Dahua Technology USA
brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market
by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the
customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from
award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled
quality, reliability, and stability. Dahua Technology USA provides sales
and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is
led by Tim Wang, president and CEO, and several industry-experienced
executives.
