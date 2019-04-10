Log in
Dahua Technology's Product Integration with Control 4 Announced at ISC West

04/10/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Dahua Technology, a provider of world-leading, video-centric smart IoT solutions, has announced a new integration with Control4®, a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes and businesses, today at ISC West.

Dahua Technology’s North American models of IP cameras, Pro and Lite series NVRs and HDCVI XVRs are fully integrated with the Control4 Composer HE 2.9.0 automation system. This marks the first full integration between Dahua Technology and a home control and automation platform.

Dahua NVRs support motion detection, if enabled on the camera, to trigger events on the Control4 system’s watch menu and alert a user of suspicious activity. The Dahua NVR driver also provides MJPEG and H.264 video feeds, allows selection stream quality, and more.

Integrations with home automation platforms cater to industry demands for a single portal to control security and household features in users’ homes and businesses. These steps towards simplification and system unification will make interactions with smart homes easier and more convenient for Dahua Technology and Control4 customers.

“This product integration furthers our commitment to provide smart home and security integrators with a complete platform for home control,” said Tim Wang, president and CEO at Dahua Technology USA. “We are excited to offer solutions that shape how businesses and homeowners can use, access and control their security systems.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of video surveillance equipment by market share, according to a 2018 IHS report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability. Dahua Technology USA provides sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, president and CEO, and several industry-experienced executives.


© Business Wire 2019
