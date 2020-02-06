Dahua USA Adds 5MP Smart Motion Detection IP Camera to Lite Series, Boosting Accuracy and Reducing False Alarms

Dahua Technology USA Inc., a provider of world-leading, video-centric, smart IoT solutions, has introduced a new selection of 5MP IP cameras in its cost-efficient Lite Series, incorporating Smart Motion Detection (SMD) technology for ease of set-up, improved accuracy, and fewer false alarms.

SMD uses an advanced algorithm to differentiate human and vehicular shapes within a scene and send alarms only when a person or vehicle is detected. SMD can be enabled with just one click, allowing the camera to analyze all motion within its view. The camera then filters motion-activated objects depending on what the user wants to see, making searches faster.

“Compared with traditional motion detection where lights, animals, rain, and tree movement tend to cause false alarms, Dahua’s SMD feature gives the user highly accurate motion detection with fewer false alarms. No more annoying alarms with useless information,” remarked Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager at Dahua Technology USA.

The SMD N53A Series cameras can be paired with Dahua N52 and N54 Series NVRs with upgraded firmware to take advantage of the complete SMD solution. With this solution, users can tailor real-time push notifications according to what’s relevant to them and conduct quick target searches based on object classification, date, and time. The SMD feature will expand to other models later this year.

Quick Target Search, a playback feature, extracts and classifies images of humans and vehicles from video data, making it easy for users to review and retrieve historical information. The SMD cameras are well-suited for environments where limited resources mean fewer onsite security guards.

The SMD N53A Lite Series offers fixed and vari-focal options in eyeball, dome, and bullet-style form factors. These cameras include additional, advanced features that further maximize users Return on Investment (ROI), such as Starlight technology for ultra low-light scenes, True Wide Dynamic Range (120dB), integrated IR, and perimeter protection for customized intrusion detection and tripwire functionality. Additionally, the Smart H.265+ codec reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image details.

“The new SMD cameras represent leading-edge technology that truly reduce false alarms and provide peace of mind,” added Hackenburg. “We’re pleased to be able to provide SMD based on customer needs and help them bring additional value to the end users.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.

