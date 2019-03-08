Daido Moriyama Hasselblad Award Winner 2019

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hasselblad Foundation is pleased to announce that Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama is the recipient of the 2019 Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography for the sum of SEK 1,000,000 (approx. USD 110,000). The award ceremony will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 13, 2019. A symposium will be held on October 14, followed by the opening of an exhibition of Moriyama's work at the Hasselblad Center, and the release of a new book about the artist, published by Verlag der Buchhandlung Walther König.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8507051-hasselblad-award-winner-daido-moriyama/

The Foundation's citation regarding the Hasselblad Award Laureate 2019, Daido Moriyama:

"Daido Moriyama is one of Japan's most renowned photographers, celebrated for his radical approach to both medium and subject. Moriyama's images embrace a highly subjective but authentic approach. Reflecting a harsh vision of city life and its chaos of everyday existence and unusual characters, his work occupies a unique space between the illusory and the real. Moriyama became the most prominent artist to emerge from the short-lived yet profoundly influential Provoke movement, which played an important role in liberating photography from tradition and interrogating the very nature of the medium. His bold, uncompromising style has helped engender widespread recognition of Japanese photography within an international context. Influenced by photographer William Klein, the writings of Jack Kerouac and James Baldwin, and the experimental theatre of Shūji Terayama, Moriyama in turn has inspired subsequent generations of photographers, not only in Japan, but also around the world."

The Hasselblad Award Jury, which submitted its proposal to the Hasselblad Foundation's Board of Directors, consisted of:

Paul Roth, Chair

Curator and Director, Ryerson Image Centre, Toronto

Ann-Christin Bertrand

Curator, C/O Berlin Foundation, Berlin

Susanna Brown

Curator, Photographs, Victoria & Albert Museum, London

Kristen Lubben

Executive Director, Magnum Foundation, New York

Thyago Noguiera

Curator, Instituto Moreira Salles, São Paulo

"Daido Moriyama's depiction of life is uncensored and he is not afraid of neither the ugly or the beautiful. He is truly a groundbreaking photographer and an inspiration to people from many creative fields, not just within the art and photography community. We are thrilled to be working with Daido Moriyama and his vast catalogue of images and publications and we hope to convey the richness of his continuous, obsessive scrutiny of the world in both our upcoming exhibition and catalogue," say curators at the Hasselblad Foundation, Sara Walker and Louise Wolthers

About the Hasselblad Foundation

The Hasselblad Foundation was established in 1979 under the terms of the last will and testament of Erna and Victor Hasselblad. The purpose of the Foundation is to promote education and research in photography and the natural sciences. The Foundation's annual international award for outstanding achievements in photography is considered one of the most prestigious photography awards worldwide.

Jenny Blixt

+46(0)317782154

jenny.blixt@hasselbladfoundation.org





http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daido-moriyama-hasselblad-award-winner-2019-300808936.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hasselblad Foundation