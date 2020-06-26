Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:33am EDT
A car is driven past an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine now being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.

The discussion follows a flurry of supply deals signed by the British drug maker for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine as it ramps up efforts for wider trials of the potential treatment.

Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement on Friday that one of its subsidiaries would receive undiluted solution of the vaccine and then carry out formulation procedures, packaging, and storage in Japan. AstraZeneca said separately that it is in talks with the Japanese government on supplies of the potential vaccine, known as AZD1222.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier on Friday that the government is supporting domestic vaccine development but is also in negotiations with other parties.

"In any event, the government will work hard to ensure that Japan has the vaccines it needs," Suga said.

In Japan, AnGes Inc and Osaka University are working on a DNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Shionogi & Co is working on a recombinant protein type, while the University of Tokyo and Daiichi Sankyo are developing an mRNA version.

AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing and supply capacity for its potential vaccine to over 2 billion doses.

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but about a dozen vaccines from more than 100 candidates globally are being tested in humans.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGES, INC. 0.86% 2240 End-of-day quote.250.55%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.45% 8496 Delayed Quote.11.07%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 0.72% 8950 End-of-day quote.23.82%
SANKYO CO., LTD. -1.87% 2676 End-of-day quote.-26.18%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. -1.81% 6846 End-of-day quote.1.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aDAX : Wirecard collapse puts German watchdog in EU crosshairs
RE
05:19aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Health Centres Census - Primary Health Care Network, 2019
PU
05:18aFORMER WIRECARD COO MARSALEK LEFT PHILIPPINES THIS WEEK, BOUND FOR CHINA : minister
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aHow much does aggregate demand travel across the Atlantic?
PU
05:14aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Bank lending in the knowledge economy
PU
05:04aTERNA : the first app on the national electricity system from today is also in english
PU
04:59aTURKMENISTAN : 19th Joint Committee meeting takes place via video conference
PU
04:57aAlmost a third of German firms expect no-deal Brexit - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SoftBank Link Spurs Review of Funds -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group